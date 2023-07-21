Diablo 4’s battle pass doesn’t award enough currency to buy the cheapest item in the store

This week’s launch of Diablo 4 Patch 1.1 and the Season of the Malignant, the first of several seasonal installments, has not been received with the warmest of receptions. And on top of that, the season one battle pass has committed one of the cardinal sins of seasonal content.

The season one battle pass, which costs 1,000 Platinum to acquire, has 666 earnable Platinum throughout its 90 total levels. All the earnable Platinum is rewarded at premium tiers, meaning players will have to pay 1,000 Platinum just to earn 666 Platinum, in addition to all the other battle pass rewards.

A devilish amount of earnable currency in the Diablo 4 season one pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s really gotten under the skin of Diablo 4 players regarding this, though, is the fact that all the Platinum you earn from an entire premium battle pass isn’t enough to purchase even the cheapest cosmetic item in the in-game shop. There are currently, at time of writing, six items listed in the store at 800 Platinum, which is the cheapest price of any item. These items are five separate accessory bundles specific to a class and the cheapest mount armor bundle.

Several members of the disillusioned Diablo 4 community have been quick to point out that other games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite at the very least sell premium battle passes that reward enough currency to be able to make at least one store purchase. On top of that, the amount of currency earned from the Diablo 4 season one pass isn’t even enough to buy the season two pass. Even owners of the deluxe or ultimate editions of Diablo 4 didn’t get any Platinum as part of their bonuses, meaning they’re guaranteed to have to spend more money on season passes too.

This season pass snafu is just part of what can be considered a disastrous Diablo 4 season one launch so far, less than two months after a June 5 release that generated a lot of positive buzz.

