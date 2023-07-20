Diablo 2 producer calls Diablo 4’s 1.1 patch ‘the worst in gaming history

Diablo 2 producer Mark Kern has dubbed Diablo 4’s recent 1.1 patch as the “worst patch in gaming history” and is yearning for “unbalanced crap” to make the game more fun.

Patch 1.1 dropped for Diablo 4 on July 18 in preparation for season one but has resulted in an uproar from the community for the introduction of a wealth of unpopular changes and tweaks.

The general consensus is that Patch 1.1 has made Diablo 4 harder, with Asmongold among those to hit out by summing it up as “everything is worse,” while some players have said they will turn their back on the game entirely.

Diablo 4 developers have planned a Campfire Chat on July 21 to discuss the changes and explain their reasoning, though the damage has already been done for many, and excitement for the previously fiercely-anticipated season one has now waned.

The Diablo 4 patch is the worst patch in gaming history.



All Blizzard had to do was change few things to help players, very minor stuff.



Instead they got a bevy of baffling changes, all for the worse!



Asmongold sums it up: pic.twitter.com/Fi4CSEORgS — Grummz (@Grummz) July 20, 2023

Kern has now waded in on the matter, dubbing the controversial patch as the “worst in gaming history” and that all Blizzard needed to do was “very minor stuff” to help players.

He also shared a comparison between the approach to Diablo 2 from Diablo 4, saying that the development team in Diablo 2 used to say “balance is overrated.”

He claims Diablo was fun because of “unbalanced crap” that players could pull off and feels the franchise should return to those roots instead of trying to “overbalance everything to spreadsheet accuracy.”

Kern’s assessment has been popular with the community, with the vast majority of the player base believing that the recent patch has sucked a lot of fun out of the game.

In follow-up posts, Kern added that “scaling is a mistake” in games and that “players must feel powerful,” which is once again against the approach that seems to have been adopted for Diablo 4.

