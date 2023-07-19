Diablo 4 devs will address Patch 1.1 criticism in new Campfire Chat

Diablo 4 developers have heard the vast criticism of the game’s 1.1 patch and will host a dedicated Campfire Chat to “talk more about it.”

Dropping on July 18, Diablo 4’s 1.1 patch significantly nerfed numerous aspects of the game and has proven to be an extremely unpopular update—with some players saying they are uninstalling the game.

Leveling up has been made harder, damage output has been reduced, and Helltides have been made harder to farm in the raft of changes sweeping across the game before season one arrives on July 20.

Questions have been raised as to why the patch has seemingly flipped the game on its head, changing everything for the worse, and the developers have heard the feedback and are promising to address the concerns.

We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for #DiabloIV.



We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it.



We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback! — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 19, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Blizzard’s global community director Adam Fletcher announced a Campfire Chat will take place on Friday, July 21 to “talk more about” the controversial patch, with full details and timings to be announced.

It has not erased the frustrations of many players, however, who are concerned the Campfire Chat will merely be fluff and instead want developers to “address tough questions head-on and provide thorough explanations.”

Pressure is now on Blizzard to shift the general consensus of the player base or risk losing a wealth of supporters.

The developers will be aware that once you lose the trust and confidence of a community, it is extremely difficult to regain and could, therefore, limit their long-term ambitions for Diablo 4.

About the author