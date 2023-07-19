Diablo 4 is being hammered on Metacritic and it’s not just because of Patch 1.1

Diablo 4 is getting bombarded on Metacritic despite its popularity—and the disappointment surrounding Patch 1.1 is not the only reason for the user reviews.

Released on June 6, Diablo 4 achieved record sale numbers for Blizzard and enjoyed a surge in popularity, with further content set to be added to the game in season one, which is dropping on July 20. But the 1.1 patch notes have been widely criticized by the community for significant nerfs across the board that reduce damage output, make leveling harder, and kill some of the most popular builds in the game.

Naturally, that’s resulted in a flood of players expressing their views on Metacritic and has resulted in a big user rating change. Having sat at five on July 9, the PC Metacritic rating has plummeted to 4.3 at the time of writing.

It’s getting lower and lower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several pages of negative reviews have been logged by users following the release of the 1.1 patch notes on July 18, although they still only represent a drop in the ocean of over 1,700 negative reviews.

Diablo 4 has long faced criticism for a lack of endgame content, particularly once you hit the level 70 mark, with the leveling grind regularly described as dull, boring, and tedious.

While Blizzard has announced a Campfire Chat to address concerns raised around Patch 1.1 on July 21, it’s clear that players have issues with the game that lie a lot deeper and will not be resolved in a single update.

The danger, however, is that the growing negative feeling toward Diablo 4 will cut the game at its ankles before it truly gets a chance to get going with content updates.

