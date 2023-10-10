Diablo 4 Steam countdown: Exact start time and date

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam and it’ll make its debut on Valve’s platform alongside the Season of Blood.

Despite a fast start to its lifecycle, Diablo 4 failed to retain its audience in the summer of 2023. Diablo 4 fans have even claimed the game was truly dead, but that didn’t stop Blizzard from trying to ship more content for the game.

Season of Blood is the game’s second season and marks a major step for the title; the content release is also adding Diablo 4 to Steam. While reworked dungeons, XP changes, and quality-of-life content will try to bring back Diablo 4’s existing audience, the game will also tap into a new source of fans on the Valve-owned client.

When will Diablo 4 release on Steam?

Diablo 4 will go live on Steam on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 12pm CT. This long-awaited debut will ultimately make Diablo 4 more accessible as Steam boasts a considerably higher number of users compared to the Battle.net platform.

Steam players might be late to the party, but it should take a few dungeons to catch up. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Steam release countdown

The following countdown is tracking when Diablo 4 releases on Steam. The game’s already listed on Steam, and you can check out its store page or add it to your wishlist.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 0 6 : 5 1 : 2 5

Can you play Diablo 4 with a Battle.net account on Steam?

No, players will still need a Battle.net account to play Diablo 4 even if they buy it on Steam. This is mainly because of Diablo 4’s crossplay compatibility. The game relies on Battle.net services to allow players from different platforms to interact with each other, making the service a necessity.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Diablo 4 updates, you can check here to see what you can expect from the Season of Blood update.

