All Blood Maiden boss locations in Diablo 4 (Accursed Ritual sites)

Blood Maidens are the new boss fight in the Helltide added in Diablo 4’s season four. To fight them, you have to summon her at the Accursed Ritual sites using Baneful Hearts. While this might take a while, it’s worth it for the loot. Here’s where to find them.

Full map of Accursed Ritual sites to summon Blood Maidens in Diablo 4 season four

All Accursed Ritual sites to summon Blood Maidens in Diablo 4 season four. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You can find the Accursed Ritual sites and summon Blood Maidens in the following areas of Diablo 4 during Helltide:

West of Amber Sands in Kehjistan, close to the south road. In the center south of Karghai Krags, southeast of the Onyx Watchtower, in the Dry Steppes. In the southwest of the Deep Forest, south of Túr Dulra, in Scosglen. East of Sarkova Pass, south of Kor Dragan, in Fractured Peaks. Northwest of Fethis Wetlands, directly south of Ruins of Rakhat Keep, in Hawezar.

All these areas are marked by a white icon with the face of the Blood Maiden.

Amber Sands Accursed Ritual site exact location

Just in the center of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Karghai Krags Accursed Ritual site exact location

It’s close to the south road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deep Forest Accursed Ritual site exact location

Go south of the Stronghold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sarkova Pass Accursed Ritual site exact location

It’s close to Kyovashad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fethis Wetlands Accursed Ritual site exact location

Go northeast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to summon Blood Maidens in Diablo 4 season four

You must collect three Baneful Hearts from Helltide Chests and use them by interacting with the stones in the Accursed Ritual sites listed above to summon Blood Maiden Anidia during Diablo 4 season four. Once you do, a prep stage will begin where you and other players will be surrounded by devilish mobs while Blood Maiden Anidia is preparing to appear.

Once the Blood Maiden shows up, all players in the area can—and should—attack her for a quick kill. While she has a big health bar, she’s easy to kill if you have enough players around, and even solo if you’re using a good build. I managed to solo her with my Minion Necromancer leveling build without much effort thanks to my minions decimating the mobs around her.

