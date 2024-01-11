Diablo 4 season 3 information finally coming next week, promising ‘unimaginable arcane power’

With less than two weeks to spare before launch, Blizzard Entertainment is finally ready to share details on Diablo 4’s third season.

The company posted a teaser video on X/Twitter on Jan. 11, confirming that players can “learn more on Jan. 16” as “a new season looms” where “unimaginable arcane power stirs.” There’s little other information to go on just now, but the account said “soon all shall be known.”

More sorcerer love? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The video does not give much away, only showing imagery of cogwheels spinning while zooming in to bring a shadowed silhouette into the frame, and the words “evil looms” appear on the screen before the video abruptly ends.

Season one dealt with the Malignant enemies, season two featured vampires, and now it looks and sounds as though season three will feature sorcerers or sorceresses of some kind.

With season three beginning on Jan. 23, that leaves just one week between reveal and release, and the community can only guess what’s coming on Jan. 16. It could be a full-fledged reveal stream, a Campfire Chat, or just a reveal trailer with more coming later in the week.

For now, though, confirmation that the season is coming and will be revealed soon is enough for players to get excited. Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, the second season since the game was released in June 2023, began on Oct. 17, so it’s been a long time coming.

Unimaginable arcane power stirs…



A new season looms, learn more on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/WXQAjcMCNk — Diablo (@Diablo) January 11, 2024

There’s no current release window for Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, so this may or may not be the final content season before the DLC comes to consoles and PCs everywhere.

Diablo 4’s third season and its “unimaginable arcane power” kicks off in just 12 days, so make sure to finish up your Season of Blood seasonal quests before then.

Update on Jan. 11 at 3:12pm CT: Blizzard has indeed confirmed a Developer Update stream coming on Jan. 18 at 11am CT.