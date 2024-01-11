Diablo 4’s next season is a mystery but it starts in less than 2 weeks

Blizzard Entertainment quietly updated Diablo 4’s login screen to reveal the start date for the game’s third season: Tuesday, Jan. 23.

As Wowhead points out, originally, the login screen only showed the end date for the current season, Season of Blood, which is Jan. 23. This means season three, whatever it’s called, will kick off immediately after season two wraps up.

Blizzard has changed the in-game splash banner in Diablo 4, and now confirms that Season 3 will begin on January 23!#DiabloIV #Diablo https://t.co/ZEXhWLiRQ1 pic.twitter.com/DnfAttILmX — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) January 10, 2024

At the time of writing, that’s still less than two weeks away, which should be plenty of time for you to finish up any lingering tasks from the current season. But Blizzard has yet to say anything else about season three. Blizzard didn’t reveal name, nor did it provide a date for the next Campfire Chat, which is where we should be getting all the big details. At the time of writing, the social media pages for Blizzard and Diablo don’t even acknowledge the new season’s start date.

An update could be right around the corner, but Blizzard’s silence is a bit strange when you look back at the run-up to Season of Blood. A Campfire Chat for that season was announced almost two months in advance, in August, with the stream taking place on Oct. 4. The season itself began 13 days later, on Oct. 17. Now, we’re just 12 days away from the start of season three, yet Blizzard is dead silent.

In an X post from Jan. 4, global community development director Adam Fletcher did promise that a stream date for a Campfire Chat would be shared “in the coming weeks.” He also ruled out season three seeing any sort of delay when asked by a fan. Given Blizzard was confident enough to set a start date in stone, this should mean there’ll be no last minute pushbacks.

We actually know more about Diablo 3’s next season than we do about Diablo 4’s. Details and patch notes for the upcoming Diablo 3 season were shared earlier this week, with the season itself starting tomorrow, on Jan. 12.