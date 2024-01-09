Diablo 3 Season 30: The Lords of Hell early patch notes

Though Diablo 4 has continued to roll on with new updates and an expansion on the horizon, Diablo 3 is launching Season 30 on Jan. 12. Like previous seasons, Lord of Hell brings tons of new items, gear, and other rewards.

In this new season, players can embrace demonic power and increase their powerful by using Prime and Lesser Soul Shards to gain new abilities to dismantle the demon hordes of Sanctuary. Whether you are a Diablo 3 veteran or just jumping back into the title for Season 30, here’s what you need to know about this update.

All Season 30 Soul Shards in Diablo 3

Soul Shards, armor sets, and class changes are at the core of Season 30 | Image by Blizzard Entertainment

The central mechanic in Diablo 3 Season 30 will be Soul Shards which can be equipped to your helm or weapons. Soul Shards are divided into two categories: Prime Evil and Lesser. Below are all the Prime Evil and Lesser Soul Shards that you might run across in Diablo 3

All Diablo 3 Prime Evil Soul Shards

Shard Name Base Power Additional Power Sliver of Terror Cooldowns are increased by 25 percent. For every skill on cooldown however, you take 12.5 percent damage. Attack speed and critical strike chance are increased by five percent for every ability on cooldown.

You can cast Ring of Fire after slaying 100 enemies.

If you have three or more abilities, then your lightning and fire damage are increased by 50 percent. Shard of Hatred You deal 15 percent reduced damage whenever you have three or fewer enemies nearby. If more than three are within the same distance, you are granted five-percent increased damage per enemy. Killing elite enemies pull all enemies within 40 yards to where the elite enemy died.

Your movement speed is increased by 50 percent.

You can now deal 15 percent increased damage for every enemy instead of five percent. Fragment of Destruction Each enemy that you pass will now receive the Mark of Destruction for seven seconds. Each enemy that dies with the mark of destruction decreases your cooldowns by one second. If the mark expires, then you lose two percent of your max health. You have a 25 percent chance to restore five health when an enemy dies with Mark of Destruction.

Movement speed increases by five seconds when you apply the mark.

You now leave a trail of fire.

All Diablo 3 Lesser Evil Soul Shards

Shard Name Base Power Additional Power Stain of Sin You deal 25 percent less damage, but when you kill 50 enemies, you spawn a pool of blood that increases damage done to elite enemies by 150 percent. The pool now negates Elite affixes.

You gain an additional rift Progress Orb.

The pool now collects Rift Progress Orbs. Dregs of Lies You deal 25 percent less damage. Your pet deals 25 percent increased damage. Killing an elite mob reduces your active cooldowns by five seconds.

A shadow spawn takes your place whenever you would be reduced to zero health.

Each time your pet hits an enemy, you increase your damage by 0.5 percent. Stacks 100 times. Remnant of Pain Critical hit chance is reduced by 15 percent. Attacks against incapacitated enemies are auto crits. Hitting enemies with cold damage has a 50 percent chance to freeze them.

Gain passability when your movement speed is over 50 percent.

When you critically strike an enemy you increase the attack speed of all players by five percent. Essence of Anguish Every time you deal poison damage to an enemy you increase your cooldown reduction and movement speed by 2.5 percent while your taken is increased by five percent for ten seconds. Your movement speed and cooldown reduction can be increased up to 15 times by dealing poison damage to enemies.

When you deal poison damage to an enemy they receive 50-percent increased poison damage from all sources for ten seconds.

Seasonal Conquest

New challenges are coming with the new season, as these are several of the conquests you can expect to tackle in Lord of Hell:

Divinity/Lionhearted – Reach Greater Rift Level 75 to start this challenge.

Reach Greater Rift Level 75 to start this challenge. On a Good Day/I Can’t Stop – Get three Legendary Gems.

Get three Legendary Gems. Speed Demon/Need for Speed – Complete a Naphalem Rift at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher in under two minutes.

Complete a Naphalem Rift at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher in under two minutes. Curses/Stars Align – Pick a Cursed Chest event and slay over 350 monsters at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher.

Pick a Cursed Chest event and slay over 350 monsters at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher. Mode/Worlds Apart – Slay the following bosses at level 70 on Tormentor X difficulty or higher: The Skeleton King The Butcher Zoltun Kulle Ghom Cydaea Rakanoth Diablo Adria Queen Araneae Maghda Belial Siegebreaker Assualt Beast Azmodan Izual Urzael Malthael

Slay the following bosses at level 70 on Tormentor X difficulty or higher:

Haedrig’s Gift in Diablo 3 Season 30

All Haedrig’s Gift sets in Diablo 3 | Image by Blizzard Entertainment

Season 30 will reward players with class sets for completing chapters in Season 30 Lords of Hell. Below is the corresponding set for each class:

Barbarian – The Legacy of Raekor

Crusader – Armor of Akkhan

Demon Hunter – Embodiment of the Marauder

Monk – Inna’s Reach

Necromancer – Pestilence Master’s Shroud

Witch Doctor – Zunimassa’s Haunt

Wizard – Delsere’s Magnum Opus

Diablo 3 Season 30 Patch Notes

The Rites of Sanctuary and Visions of Enmity have become permanent staples in Diablo 3, but there are several balance changes that you can see below:

Force Decreased damage to +100 from +200.

Shadow Decreased Missile Damage Reduction to five percent from 25 percent.

Exodus Decreased Movement Speed (Uncapped) to +10 percent from +25 percent.

Command Increased damage against Elites reduced to five percent from 15 percent.

Tenacity Increased damage reduced to five percent from 20 percent.

Reverence Reduces damage taken from Elites by five percent, previously 25 percent.

Numb 25% Decreased Melee Damage Reduction to five percent from 25 percent.

Nature Highest elemental skill damage bonus increased by five percent, previously 10 percent.

Prowess Increased damage against Elites reduced to five percent from 20 percent.

Roar Damage done to Bosses increased to five percent from 50 percent.

Elegance Chance to Dodge increased by five percent, previously 15 percent.

Malice Decreased to +5 percent Damage from +30 percent Damage.

Father Power pylon has been removed from random Shrine effect.

Mother Triune of Love Circle now increases damage by 50 percent, previously 100 percent.



Diablo 3 Season 30 Class Changes

Barbarian

Might of the Earth Increased the damage of Earthquake, Avalanche, Leap, Ground Stomp, Ancient Spear and Seismic Slam to 37,500 percent from 20,000 percent.

The Legacy of Raekor Hitting enemies with Furious Charge or Weapon Throw increases the damage of your next Ancient Spear by 2,500 percent from 5,500 percent and causes it to release multiple spears from its target. This effect stacks and each spear throw consumes a maximum of five stacks.



Crusader

Roland’s Legacy Increased the damage of Shield Bash and Sweep Attack to 40,000 percent from 17,500 percent.

Aegis of Valor Increased the damage of Fist of the Heavens and Heaven’s Fury to 15,000 percent from 20,000 percent.

Akkhan’s Manacles Blessed Shield damage is increased by 400-500 percent for the first enemy it hits. Additionally, this bonus continues and is reduced by 50 percent for each subsequent non- Shattering Throw target.

Blade of Prophecy Condemned enemies also trigger Condemn’s explosion and the damage of Condemn is increased by 600-800 percent.

Faithful Memory Each enemy hit by Falling Sword increases the damage of Blessed Hammer by 60-80 percent for 10 seconds. Max 10 stacks. Each stack of this buff can now stack between uses instead of resetting.



Demon Hunter

The Shadow’s Mantle Impale’s additional damage increased to 120,000 percent weapon damage from 75,000 percent to the first enemy hit, and to 40,000 percent from 25,000 percent to subsequent enemies.

Embodiment of the Marauder Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries now deal 9,500 percent increased damage, previously 12,000 percent, for every active Sentry.



Monk

Raiment of a Thousand Storms Your Spirit Generators increase the weapon damage of Dashing Strike to 60,000 percent for six seconds and Dashing Strike increases the damage of your Spirit Generators by 14,000 percent, instead of 6,000 percent, for six seconds.

Uliana’s Stratagem Increased the damage of your Exploding Palm from 9,000 percent to 12,500 percent and your Seven-Sided Strike detonates your Exploding Palm.

Kyoshiro’s Blade When the initial impact of your Wave of Light hits five or fewer enemies, previously three, the damage is increased by 200-250 percent.



Necromancer

Pestilence Each corpse you consume grants you an Empowered Bone Spear charge that increases the damage of your next Bone Spear by 6,000 percent from 3,300 percent. In addition, Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion damage is increased by 6,000 percent from 3,300 percent.

Inarius Bone Armor also activates a swirling tornado of bone, damaging nearby enemies for 1000 percent weapon damage and increasing the damage they take from the Necromancer to 19,000 percent from 10,000 percent.

Trag’Oul’s Avatar Your Life-spending abilities deal 6,250 percent increased damage, previously 10,000 percent, and your healing from skills is increased by 100 percent.

Masquerade of the Burning Carnival Bone Spear cast by you and your Simulacrums deals 5,500 percent increased damage, previously 9,000 percent. Simulacrums gain triple this bonus.

Bloodtide Blade Death Nova deals 300-400 percent increased damage for every enemy within 25 yards, up to 10 enemies, previously 25 enemies

Grasps of Essence When an exploded corpse damages at least one enemy, your Corpse Explosion deals 150-200 percent increased damage for six seconds, stacking up to four times, previously five stacks.

Corpsewhisper Pauldrons Corpse Lance damage is increased to 50-75 percent from 20-30 percent for three seconds when you consume a corpse. Max 20 stacks.



Witch Doctor

Raiment of the Jade Harvester Soul Harvest reduces damage taken by 50 percent for 12 seconds and consumes your damage over time effects on enemies, instantly dealing 26,000 seconds worth of remaining damage, previously 10,000.

Helltooth Harness After casting Wall of Death, gain 37,500 percent increased damage, previously 17,500 percent, for 15 seconds to your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, and Wall of Death.

Mundunugu’s Regalia Spirit Barrage deals 17,500 percent increased damage, previously 20,000 percent plus an additional percentage equal to five times your Mana Regeneration/Second.

Spirit of Arachyr The damage of your creature skills is increased by 11,500 percent, previously 25,000 percent. Creature skills are Corpse Spiders, Plague of Toads, Firebats, Locust Swarm, Hex, and Piranhas.

Zunimassa’s Haunt Enemies hit by your Mana spenders take 13,000 percent increased damage, previously 15,000 percent, from your pets for eight seconds.



Wizard