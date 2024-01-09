Diablo 3 Season 30: The Lords of Hell early patch notes

Though Diablo 4 has continued to roll on with new updates and an expansion on the horizon, Diablo 3 is launching Season 30 on Jan. 12. Like previous seasons, Lord of Hell brings tons of new items, gear, and other rewards.
In this new season, players can embrace demonic power and increase their powerful by using Prime and Lesser Soul Shards to gain new abilities to dismantle the demon hordes of Sanctuary. Whether you are a Diablo 3 veteran or just jumping back into the title for Season 30, here’s what you need to know about this update.
All Season 30 Soul Shards in Diablo 3
The central mechanic in Diablo 3 Season 30 will be Soul Shards which can be equipped to your helm or weapons. Soul Shards are divided into two categories: Prime Evil and Lesser. Below are all the Prime Evil and Lesser Soul Shards that you might run across in Diablo 3
All Diablo 3 Prime Evil Soul Shards
|Shard Name
|Base Power
|Additional Power
|Sliver of Terror
|Cooldowns are increased by 25 percent. For every skill on cooldown however, you take 12.5 percent damage.
|Attack speed and critical strike chance are increased by five percent for every ability on cooldown.
You can cast Ring of Fire after slaying 100 enemies.
If you have three or more abilities, then your lightning and fire damage are increased by 50 percent.
|Shard of Hatred
|You deal 15 percent reduced damage whenever you have three or fewer enemies nearby. If more than three are within the same distance, you are granted five-percent increased damage per enemy.
|Killing elite enemies pull all enemies within 40 yards to where the elite enemy died.
Your movement speed is increased by 50 percent.
You can now deal 15 percent increased damage for every enemy instead of five percent.
|Fragment of Destruction
|Each enemy that you pass will now receive the Mark of Destruction for seven seconds. Each enemy that dies with the mark of destruction decreases your cooldowns by one second. If the mark expires, then you lose two percent of your max health.
|You have a 25 percent chance to restore five health when an enemy dies with Mark of Destruction.
Movement speed increases by five seconds when you apply the mark.
You now leave a trail of fire.
All Diablo 3 Lesser Evil Soul Shards
|Shard Name
|Base Power
|Additional Power
|Stain of Sin
|You deal 25 percent less damage, but when you kill 50 enemies, you spawn a pool of blood that increases damage done to elite enemies by 150 percent.
|The pool now negates Elite affixes.
You gain an additional rift Progress Orb.
The pool now collects Rift Progress Orbs.
|Dregs of Lies
|You deal 25 percent less damage. Your pet deals 25 percent increased damage.
|Killing an elite mob reduces your active cooldowns by five seconds.
A shadow spawn takes your place whenever you would be reduced to zero health.
Each time your pet hits an enemy, you increase your damage by 0.5 percent. Stacks 100 times.
|Remnant of Pain
|Critical hit chance is reduced by 15 percent. Attacks against incapacitated enemies are auto crits.
|Hitting enemies with cold damage has a 50 percent chance to freeze them.
Gain passability when your movement speed is over 50 percent.
When you critically strike an enemy you increase the attack speed of all players by five percent.
|Essence of Anguish
|Every time you deal poison damage to an enemy you increase your cooldown reduction and movement speed by 2.5 percent while your taken is increased by five percent for ten seconds.
|Your movement speed and cooldown reduction can be increased up to 15 times by dealing poison damage to enemies.
When you deal poison damage to an enemy they receive 50-percent increased poison damage from all sources for ten seconds.
Seasonal Conquest
New challenges are coming with the new season, as these are several of the conquests you can expect to tackle in Lord of Hell:
- Divinity/Lionhearted – Reach Greater Rift Level 75 to start this challenge.
- On a Good Day/I Can’t Stop – Get three Legendary Gems.
- Speed Demon/Need for Speed – Complete a Naphalem Rift at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher in under two minutes.
- Curses/Stars Align – Pick a Cursed Chest event and slay over 350 monsters at level 70 on Torment X difficulty or higher.
- Mode/Worlds Apart – Slay the following bosses at level 70 on Tormentor X difficulty or higher:
- The Skeleton King
- The Butcher
- Zoltun Kulle
- Ghom
- Cydaea
- Rakanoth
- Diablo
- Adria
- Queen Araneae
- Maghda
- Belial
- Siegebreaker Assualt Beast
- Azmodan
- Izual
- Urzael
- Malthael
Haedrig’s Gift in Diablo 3 Season 30
Season 30 will reward players with class sets for completing chapters in Season 30 Lords of Hell. Below is the corresponding set for each class:
- Barbarian – The Legacy of Raekor
- Crusader – Armor of Akkhan
- Demon Hunter – Embodiment of the Marauder
- Monk – Inna’s Reach
- Necromancer – Pestilence Master’s Shroud
- Witch Doctor – Zunimassa’s Haunt
- Wizard – Delsere’s Magnum Opus
Diablo 3 Season 30 Patch Notes
The Rites of Sanctuary and Visions of Enmity have become permanent staples in Diablo 3, but there are several balance changes that you can see below:
- Force
- Decreased damage to +100 from +200.
- Shadow
- Decreased Missile Damage Reduction to five percent from 25 percent.
- Exodus
- Decreased Movement Speed (Uncapped) to +10 percent from +25 percent.
- Command
- Increased damage against Elites reduced to five percent from 15 percent.
- Tenacity
- Increased damage reduced to five percent from 20 percent.
- Reverence
- Reduces damage taken from Elites by five percent, previously 25 percent.
- Numb
- 25% Decreased Melee Damage Reduction to five percent from 25 percent.
- Nature
- Highest elemental skill damage bonus increased by five percent, previously 10 percent.
- Prowess
- Increased damage against Elites reduced to five percent from 20 percent.
- Roar
- Damage done to Bosses increased to five percent from 50 percent.
- Elegance
- Chance to Dodge increased by five percent, previously 15 percent.
- Malice
- Decreased to +5 percent Damage from +30 percent Damage.
- Father
- Power pylon has been removed from random Shrine effect.
- Mother
- Triune of Love Circle now increases damage by 50 percent, previously 100 percent.
Diablo 3 Season 30 Class Changes
Barbarian
- Might of the Earth
- Increased the damage of Earthquake, Avalanche, Leap, Ground Stomp, Ancient Spear and Seismic Slam to 37,500 percent from 20,000 percent.
- The Legacy of Raekor
- Hitting enemies with Furious Charge or Weapon Throw increases the damage of your next Ancient Spear by 2,500 percent from 5,500 percent and causes it to release multiple spears from its target. This effect stacks and each spear throw consumes a maximum of five stacks.
Crusader
- Roland’s Legacy
- Increased the damage of Shield Bash and Sweep Attack to 40,000 percent from 17,500 percent.
- Aegis of Valor
- Increased the damage of Fist of the Heavens and Heaven’s Fury to 15,000 percent from 20,000 percent.
- Akkhan’s Manacles
- Blessed Shield damage is increased by 400-500 percent for the first enemy it hits. Additionally, this bonus continues and is reduced by 50 percent for each subsequent non- Shattering Throw target.
- Blade of Prophecy
- Condemned enemies also trigger Condemn’s explosion and the damage of Condemn is increased by 600-800 percent.
- Faithful Memory
- Each enemy hit by Falling Sword increases the damage of Blessed Hammer by 60-80 percent for 10 seconds. Max 10 stacks. Each stack of this buff can now stack between uses instead of resetting.
Demon Hunter
- The Shadow’s Mantle
- Impale’s additional damage increased to 120,000 percent weapon damage from 75,000 percent to the first enemy hit, and to 40,000 percent from 25,000 percent to subsequent enemies.
- Embodiment of the Marauder
- Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries now deal 9,500 percent increased damage, previously 12,000 percent, for every active Sentry.
Monk
- Raiment of a Thousand Storms
- Your Spirit Generators increase the weapon damage of Dashing Strike to 60,000 percent for six seconds and Dashing Strike increases the damage of your Spirit Generators by 14,000 percent, instead of 6,000 percent, for six seconds.
- Uliana’s Stratagem
- Increased the damage of your Exploding Palm from 9,000 percent to 12,500 percent and your Seven-Sided Strike detonates your Exploding Palm.
- Kyoshiro’s Blade
- When the initial impact of your Wave of Light hits five or fewer enemies, previously three, the damage is increased by 200-250 percent.
Necromancer
- Pestilence
- Each corpse you consume grants you an Empowered Bone Spear charge that increases the damage of your next Bone Spear by 6,000 percent from 3,300 percent. In addition, Corpse Lance and Corpse Explosion damage is increased by 6,000 percent from 3,300 percent.
- Inarius
- Bone Armor also activates a swirling tornado of bone, damaging nearby enemies for 1000 percent weapon damage and increasing the damage they take from the Necromancer to 19,000 percent from 10,000 percent.
- Trag’Oul’s Avatar
- Your Life-spending abilities deal 6,250 percent increased damage, previously 10,000 percent, and your healing from skills is increased by 100 percent.
- Masquerade of the Burning Carnival
- Bone Spear cast by you and your Simulacrums deals 5,500 percent increased damage, previously 9,000 percent. Simulacrums gain triple this bonus.
- Bloodtide Blade
- Death Nova deals 300-400 percent increased damage for every enemy within 25 yards, up to 10 enemies, previously 25 enemies
- Grasps of Essence
- When an exploded corpse damages at least one enemy, your Corpse Explosion deals 150-200 percent increased damage for six seconds, stacking up to four times, previously five stacks.
- Corpsewhisper Pauldrons
- Corpse Lance damage is increased to 50-75 percent from 20-30 percent for three seconds when you consume a corpse. Max 20 stacks.
Witch Doctor
- Raiment of the Jade Harvester
- Soul Harvest reduces damage taken by 50 percent for 12 seconds and consumes your damage over time effects on enemies, instantly dealing 26,000 seconds worth of remaining damage, previously 10,000.
- Helltooth Harness
- After casting Wall of Death, gain 37,500 percent increased damage, previously 17,500 percent, for 15 seconds to your primary skills, Acid Cloud, Firebats, Zombie Charger, Zombie Dogs, Gargantuan, Grasp of the Dead, Piranhas, and Wall of Death.
- Mundunugu’s Regalia
- Spirit Barrage deals 17,500 percent increased damage, previously 20,000 percent plus an additional percentage equal to five times your Mana Regeneration/Second.
- Spirit of Arachyr
- The damage of your creature skills is increased by 11,500 percent, previously 25,000 percent. Creature skills are Corpse Spiders, Plague of Toads, Firebats, Locust Swarm, Hex, and Piranhas.
- Zunimassa’s Haunt
- Enemies hit by your Mana spenders take 13,000 percent increased damage, previously 15,000 percent, from your pets for eight seconds.
Wizard
- Delsere’s Magnum Opus
- Enemies affected by your Slow Time and for five seconds after exiting take 20,000 percent increased damage, previously 12,500 percent, from your Arcane Orb, Energy Twister, Magic Missile, Shock Pulse, Spectral Blade, Electrocute, and Arcane Torrent abilities.
- Tal Rasha’s Elements
- Attacks increase your damage by 1,000 percent, previously 2,000 percent, for eight seconds. Arcane, Cold, Fire, and Lightning attacks each add one stack. At four stacks, each different elemental attack extends the duration by two seconds, up to a maximum of eight seconds.
- The Smoldering Core
- Lesser enemies are now lured to your Meteor impact areas. Meteors deal 40-50 percent increased damage on consecutive hits to the same target. This stacks up to 3 times, previously 10.
- The Twisted Sword
- Energy Twister damage is increased by 125-150 percent for each Energy Twister you have out up to a maximum of three, previously five. The Raging Storm rune is automatically applied to Energy Twister and allows the tornado to merge with three additional Energy Twisters.