Diablo 4 Search for Neyrelle guide: Where is Neyrelle?

Shroud of the Horadrim is an Act I campaign quest in Diablo 4. Your main objective during this quest is to search for Neyrelle, who has disappeared into the Winding Way of the Darkened Holt, in search of the Horadric Vault.

The Winding Way is a maze of dark forest, and the game doesn’t give you a marker to show where to look for Neyrelle. Fortunately, the Winding Way is not procedurally generated. So, if you don’t fancy exploring or grinding for XP and loot, I can tell and show you exactly where you need to go to advance the Act I campaign as fast as possible.

Where to find Neyrelle in the Shroud of Horadrim quest in Diablo 4

Neyrelle is not actually in this part of the Winding Way. What you’re really looking for is a Fiery Portal attended by a Bloodied Wolf. Once you find that, the Search for Neyrelle objective completes, even though you haven’t found her yet. But the Fiery Portal and the Bloodied Wolf will lead you on a pretty linear path to her from here.

I actually recommend exploring the whole map and getting into some fights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Perhaps inevitably, the Fiery Portal was literally in the last place I looked in the Winding Way. That’s why the map above is so perfectly complete. As you can see from the map, the quickest route to the Fiery Portal is to head to the right until you reach a corner in the path, then head up through the crossroads. Turn left at the intersection, then follow the path up to the Fiery Portal.

The Darkened Holt isn’t real, but then neither are talking wolves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodied Wolf explains that the Darkened Holt is an illusion and that the Fiery Portal will get you out of it. Enter the portal and follow the Bloodied Wolf through the Vision of Tristram to another portal, which takes you back to the Darkened Holt. But this time, you’re not in a maze. Instead, you’re on a short path that leads directly to Neyrelle.

Neyrelle acts like you’re the one who wandered off alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to her, then follow the path up. It leads to a clearing inhabited by a lot of wraiths. Kill them, then interact with the Three-Faced Statue to open the way to the Horadric Vault and to complete the Shroud of the Horadrim quest. You’ll also find that you’re back in the Mistral Woods in the “real” world.

Your next quest is Fledgling Scholar, in which you must search for a spellbook in the Horadric Vault. Unsurprisingly, it’s guarded by a fairly powerful boss, Tchort, Herald of Lilith.

