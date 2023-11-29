Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event: Start time, date, and all rewards

Diablo 4 has continued to push out content and major updates after the game’s initial launch. Before the year wraps up, Diablo 4 players still have the Midwinter Blight event, which will boast time-limited bosses, rewards, and world events.

Season of Blood is still going strong with much more left to explore in the Vampire-themed update. Alongside this, Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, will also launch sometime in 2024. Before we get to the expansion or next Season, we first need to square off against a demonic Santa in the Midwinter Blight. Below is everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

The Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event begins on Dec. 12, 2023. Players will have a few weeks to explore the snowy version of the Fractured Peaks and take on the new, holiday-themed enemies of Midwinter. We do not have an official end time for the event from Blizzard.

The Midwinter Blight event ends in Diablo 4 on Jan. 2, 2024. This gives you three weeks from start to end for the event. As is the case with the start time, there is no official end time at the time of writing.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight, explained

The Fractured Peaks will turn into a new, snowy graveyard | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Midwinter Blight will transform the Fractured Peaks region into a snowy winter wonderland, including the hub city of Kyovashad. Once this event begins on Nov. 5, you can pick up a quest from the NPC Gillian that will take them to find the Totem of Midwinter that is causing the Blight.

You can then explore the transformed regions and the expected new enemies that will inhabit this frosted landscape. Much is still unknown about the exact new enemies that will exist in this new region, but Diablo 4 devs have prepared us for a tundra of horrors. A new demonic Santa enemy has also been heavily teased as a possible boss or World Boss.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight rewards

By completing challenges and objectives during the Midwinter Blight event, you can earn various items and cosmetic rewards. Backpacks, weapon skins, armor skins, gem fragments, and more are all expected to have holiday-themed twists.

Likely, the best way to farm new items in the Midwinter Blight event is to participate in the currently unnamed world event that will take place. There are also contract missions that will send players across the Fractured Peaks to hunt down Blighted Fiends and other enemies. We still have much to learn about this event after it launches on Nov. 5.