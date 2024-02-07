Category:
Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective

Diablo 4 characters use their abilities, causing lightning and a blue aura to surround them.
Image by Blizzard Entertainment

To celebrate the Lunar New Year in Diablo 4, players in Sanctuary can take part in the Lunar Awakening event, which features special event shrines located around the map marked with a purple special event icon.

Before completing these shrines, if you want to start earning Lunar Awakening rewards and rewards from the Tree of Whispers, you should speak to Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu. Once that’s done, it’s time to start hunting for shrines in Diablo 4.

How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective

Completing the Whispers of the Dead versions of Lunar Shrines scattered around the map will earn you both Ancestral Favor tiers and Grim Favors that can be turned in at the Tree of Whispers. These special event Lunar Awakening Shrines are effectively one of the most efficient activities in the current endgame since they progress two separate reward paths.

Lunar Awakening shrine marked on the Diablo 4 minimap.
Look for the red and purple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Cleanse Shrine Whispers, locate them on your map. They are marked with the red Whispers of the Dead activity background as well as the purple special event star and say “Cleanse Lunar Shrine of Miserly Favors.” The actual Shrine itself will be located near the marker.

A Lunar Awakening Conduit Shrine in Diablo 4.
Light it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the Shrine, activate it to receive your normal random Shrine buff, but be prepared to start fighting several elite Miserly Spirits. These spirits shouldn’t give you too much trouble, especially if you have an active Shrine buff.

Lunar Awakening rewards page in Diablo 4.
Goodies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the spirits nearby are defeated, you’ll earn one Grim Favor that will go toward unlocking a Whispers of the Dead reward. Each Miserly Spirit defeated will also earn you Ancestral Favor, which will unlock Lunar Awakening reward tiers. All Lunar Awakening rewards, which include gold, caches, trophies, and skins, can be acquired from Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu.

