Halls of the Damned is one of the many dungeons in Diablo 4. What sets it apart from the rest is that it rewards you with the Aspect of Disobedience—an amazing Legendary Aspect that is usable on all five classes.

The Aspect of Disobedience grants an additional 0.25 to 0.5 percent armor for four seconds after dealing any form of damage and can stack up to as much as 25 to 50 percent. It can be put in Amulets, Chests, Pants, Helms, and Shields. I’d recommend putting it in an Amulet because it increases its power by 50 percent. This has been a godsend on my Barbarian, allowing me to obliterate waves with ease.

If you’re after the Aspect of Disobedience or want to complete the Halls of the Damned for the thrill of it, you’ll need to know where to find it. It’s in an obscure location surrounded by sand, but these steps will make it a breeze to find.

Where are the Halls of the Damned in Diablo 4?

The Halls of the Damned are located on the eastern outskirts of the Scouring Sands area in Kehjistan. The easiest way to get there in my experience has been by traveling to the waypoint in Tarsarak and heading northeast.

You can see the exact location on the map I’ve marked below. While you’re there, keep an eye out for Avarice, the Gold Cursed. He’s one of many World Bosses and spawns close to the location you’re heading to—I made sure to beat him while I was here.

The Halls of the Damned is on the outskirts of the Scouring Sands. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’re in there, you’ll need to destroy the idol of the Overseer and the Seaborn Goddess, travel to the Sepulchrum and activate the levers inside, then defeat the Tomb Lord. Sounds simple, right? That’s because it is.

It’s a pretty stock-standard Diablo 4 dungeon that didn’t give me too much trouble. You don’t really need to do anything out of the ordinary to complete it, nor is the boss fight particularly difficult for any well-leveled players. Make your way through it at your own pace.

If you unlock World Tier Three, you can run it again as a Nightmare Dungeon too.

