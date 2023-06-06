Dungeons in Diablo 4 are an excellent way to farm XP quickly while getting rewarded with various loot. Maugan’s Works has been one of the most popular dungeons on release, with players searching for its location around the map.

Finding dungeons for the first time in Diablo 4 can end up being more challenging than expected since your path across Sanctuary will be filled with angry mobs that always look for trouble. While you can always take time to clear and loot everything around you, it won’t always be the most time-efficient strategy.

Like most players who are short on time, we also enjoy knowing where we’re headed exactly before setting on an adventure to avoid getting too sidetracked.

If you aren’t playing Diablo 4 with a competitive group of friends though, we strongly recommend exploring the map to enjoy the whole story.

Maugan’s Works dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

Maugan’s Works dungeon is located in Fethis Wetlands, Hawezar in Diablo 4. To get to this dungeon’s exact location, players can follow these steps:

Teleport to the Vyeresz Waypoint location. Move north from the Waypoint. Once you approach the dungeon, you’ll notice barricades that you’ll need to break. Destroy the Makeshift Barricades and move deeper into the landmark to find the Maugan’s Works dungeon.

Maugan's Works dungeon location on the Diablo 4 map. The Vyeresz Waypoint players can use to get closer to Maugan's Works dungeon.

Inside the dungeon, players will find mobs ranging from elites to regular ones, and there will also be some side quests. Freeing six prisoners will cause a mini-boss to appear who drops a key that can also be used in the same dungeon.

What is the Maugan’s Works exploit and how does it work?

During Diablo 4’s official launch in June 2023, an exploit was quickly discovered in Maugan’s Works. This bug allowed players to spawn large numbers of mobs inside the dungeon, allowing them to farm experience faster.

To trigger this experience exploit, you’d need to:

Avoid completing the dungeon. Clear the large enemy groups and leave the dungeon. Leave Diablo 4 entirely and rejoin your session. Make your way back to Maugan’s Works and clear all the enemies again, and repeat the process.

