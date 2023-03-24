Diablo 4 fans should expect this week’s open beta to be a mess, Blizzard says

Diablo 4 is the next installment in the Diablo franchise, which will launch in June. In the meantime, fans got to experience the Early Access Beta from March 17 to 19. During this Beta period, players could try three of the five classes, a portion of the main story content, and the Fractured Peaks.

Like most Betas, it was expected that there would be a number of bugs, errors, and overarching issues. And this happened during the Early Access Beta, where several errors caused the game to time out, players to get kicked to the main menu, and there were also impossibly long queue times. While not all of the issues were resolved over the weekend, some were, which allowed players to enjoy their time in the Sanctuary.

But there’s another upcoming Beta period for players to enjoy. The Open Access Beta will run from March 24 to 26, where players can test out all five classes, explore dungeons and delves, and the Fractured Peaks.

This time, however, Blizzard released a post stating what players can expect from this Beta period. In summary, they expect long queue times, especially on Friday and during the peak windows and maintenance downtimes, where they will address any issues that could be causing disruptions. Basically, they’re expecting it to be a “mess.”

And as this is still an early beta, there will be bugs and problems.

If you plan on playing the Open Access Beta, Blizzard has stated there are bound to be issues, bugs, and long queue times. So, limiting your expectations and reporting any problems you’re experiencing in the forums might be a good idea.

And, don’t forget to reach level 20 on one of your beta characters so you can unlock the Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item in June when Diablo 4 fully launches.