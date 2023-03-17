How to fix error code 300008 in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 open beta has officially gone live, but a majority of players are having a difficult time simply logging into the game. Whether players are stuck in a queue or receiving an error code, the launch of the beta has not been smooth, to say the least. One of the more prevalent errors that is popping up in Diablo 4 is error code 300008.

Just after the game’s servers went live, players immediately saw this error code when they got past the login queue or after they were disconnected from the servers. For us, we were disconnected and then when we tried to press “Start Game” on the lobby screen, we were given the error code along with the message: “Your request has timed out. Please try again. (Code: 300008).”

If you are looking for a way around this error code, keep reading below.

Fixing error code 300008 in Diablo 4

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As of right now, there is no concrete way around the error code since it appears to be tied to the servers of Diablo 4. When the beta went live, thousands of players likely overloaded the servers, causing them to crash and force players offline.

When players see this error, there’s not much they can do to fix it. They can attempt to restart their game, but this caused us to be put back into the waiting queue. Players can attempt to wait it out on the “Start Game” screen, but the game might require a restart anyway to refresh the servers.

At this time, all players can do in regard to error code 300008 in Diablo 4 is to wait for Blizzard to get the servers back to 100 percent functionality. Until that happens, players will likely have to deal with getting disconnected and receiving error codes.