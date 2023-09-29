Diablo 4 fan perfectly narrates the average player’s journey from level one to 85

If you’re looking for the average Diablo 4 player’s journey, look no further than this Reddit post which perfectly narrates the experience most have had with the game.

On Sept. 29, a post on Reddit popped up entitled “POV: You’re playing Diablo 4”. This curious post garnered attention from interested onlookers seeing what the author has to say. The post outlines the average player’s journey from levels one up to 86, narrating the thoughts and doubts using the perspective of a fictional Diablo 4 player.

The post is pretty lengthy, but it’s very entertaining. It starts with the first level and the player’s experience with looting gear they still don’t have. After that, it progresses into the player equipping gear with green numbers on them, meaning that it’s better than the one they have. However, they don’t notice a difference.

It continues with the player encountering their first boss monster and the exhilarating feeling of killing it. Since the boss has now perished, it drops loot which the player wears. But still, they don’t notice a difference.

This goes on and on as the post goes into the narration of the fictional player’s first legendary item, stashing legendary items for no reason, doing the capstone dungeon, and being puzzled by Sacred items.

By the time the fictional player reaches a high level, they worry about aspects and paragon points. That is until they reach level 85 where they deliberate on making a new character, but decide against it at the last second. Then, logging out for the last time and not picking the game up anytime soon.

The comments section praised this narration, telling the author that this was pretty accurate. Another comment said that this post was so long just to tell people that Diablo 4 was boring after reaching level 80.

Nevertheless, this post captured the experiences of many Diablo 4 players and has also captured some of the game’s problems in a hilarious way. Definitely one for the people to read.

