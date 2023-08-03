Best Legendary Item farming locations in Diablo 4

Diablo 4, much like its predecessors, is all about loot. Especially as you enter the later stages of the campaign and enter into the endgame, acquiring Legendary items will become critical to rounding out your builds.

Like most all items in Diablo 4, Legendary drops are almost always completely random. Though some Legendary items will be tied to main storyline quests, the majority of Legendary weapons and armor are awarded purely by chance. Still, specific events and locations have significantly higher chances of dropping these sought-after items. If you are looking to fill out your character’s kit with Legendary gear, this is what you can do.

How to farm for Legendary items in Diablo 4

Helltide events and Whispers are currently the best methods of acquiring Legendary items in Diablo 4. Helltides are widely considered to be the best form of endgame content for powering up your character and collecting Legendary equipment.

You should note though, you will need to complete the main story, your Capstone dungeon, and be playing on either World Tier Three or Four.

Helltide events can provide you with tons of Legendary items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helltides are randomly placed events where demonic forces overtake an entire map section. Due to the high density of enemies and chests, you have a much higher chance of finding Legendary items in these overrun areas. Most importantly, you can collect Aberrant Cinders to open Tortured Chests, which have high likehoods of dropping Legendary gear.

On the other hand, Whispers are bounties that will similarly appear across the map. In exchange for completing Whisper objectives, you will be awarded Grim Favors. Once you have collected ten Grim Favors you can then return to the Tree of Whispers to exchange for a guaranteed Legendary item.

Where to farm Legendary items in Diablo 4

Aside from events that randomly appear throughout Sanctuary in Diablo 4, there are several specific dungeons you can delve into for Legendary items. Any dungeons that contain Elite enemies have the chance of dropping Legendary items or armor. Normally, these are higher-level dungeons that you will encounter near the endgame.

The Fields of Hatred has locations in the Dry Steppes and Kehjistan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aldurwood, the Dark Ravine, and the Sirocco Caverns are all dungeons with a higher density of Elite enemies. Though more difficult to complete, the Legendary items will certainly make it worth the trouble. Finally, the Fields of Hatred is another static location where you could farm Legendary items. This PvP area not only boasts high level player combat, but also spawns tons of elite enemies that can slain for potential Legendaries.

