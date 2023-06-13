Diablo 4 devs share the game’s most popular class and there’s no surprises

While it certainly isn’t a popularity contest, one class in Diablo 4 is by far and away the most played, according to Blizzard, who confirmed what most players already suspected via a tweet earlier today. The class was one of the standout picks in the beta, and that trend has continued post-launch.

Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson hinted Sorcerer was holding the number one spot via a June 9 tweet, with his team confirming the case a few days later via their own tweet on June 13.

It wasn’t all that surprising given how popular the class has been throughout the series. Players have been aware of how strong it is in Diablo 4 since the beta, and even though it received a slight nerf, it’s still incredibly strong.

Pssst!



I didn't ask for permission to share this but I thought you might be interested to know that right now, the number 1 most played class in #DiabloIV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!



But you didn't hear it from me. In case someone from PR or Marketing asks… pic.twitter.com/aOXdt0qqgp — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 9, 2023

Sorcerer is an excellent choice because it can deal lots of damage while staying out of danger. It can control and slow large waves of enemies from a distance. It’s also one of the best classes to level with and the best class to attempt a hardcore run with. What’s more, it’s one of the oldest classes, existing in some shape or form in every title, and has always been a hit—especially among those with a knack for spellcasting.

Necromancer was shaping up to be the most popular class, but a pre-launch nerf caused it to lose momentum. It’s still a far cry from Druid, which is the least popular class due to the fact it’s new, difficult to play, and weaker than others. The other two classes—Barbarian and Rogue—fall in the middle of the pack.

It will be interesting to see whether Necromancer dethrones Sorcerer over time, especially now that players are finishing the campaign and looking to start again on other classes. If that doesn’t happen and there continues to be more Sorcerers running around than any other class, there’s a good chance the devs will nerf it to balance things out at some point down the road.

