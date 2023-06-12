What is the least played class in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has five unique classes that you will need to select from before starting your adventure through Sanctuary. Each class contains a wide variety of builds, strengths, and weaknesses, although players have tended to favor some classes more than others.

At the time of writing, the Diablo 4 classes contain the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Though currently limited to five, you can certainly expect more classes to be introduced in later updates and expansions.

Each class has its own preferred playstyle, with Barbarians jumping into the fray and Sorcerers sticking back and slinging spells. While each class is certainly viable to play throughout your campaign, here is the class that the fewest players have chosen.

What is Diablo 4‘s least played class?

I can’t say for certain which of the five classes is the least played because Blizzard has unfortunately not released any detailed information regarding class makeup in Diablo 4 yet. From the little details I do have, though, I can make an educated assumption.

Pssst!



I didn't ask for permission to share this but I thought you might be interested to know that right now, the number 1 most played class in #DiabloIV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!



But you didn't hear it from me. In case someone from PR or Marketing asks… pic.twitter.com/aOXdt0qqgp — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 9, 2023

Diablo 4’s developer, Rod Fergusson, released on Twitter that the most played class in Diablo 4 after its initial launch has been the Sorcerer. I can rule this class out then, and that only leaves us with the four others to choose from.

Related: Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

As an avid Diablo player for decades, I saw that four out of the five playable classes have been represented in prior Diablo games. Diablo 3 had both the Barbarian and Crusader, with the Wizard and Demon Hunter being closely related to Diablo 4’s Rogue and Sorcerer.

The Druid appears as the most likely suspect | Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

That only leaves the Druid as the only entirely new class coming into this title. Given that fans of Diablo may pick a class that they have more familiarity with, this could possibly leave the Druid as the least-picked class, though again, this is only speculation without any official figures.

About the author