Diablo 4 devs mock itemization issues, promise huge overhaul in 2024

Diablo 4 devs mocked the game’s own itemization issues with a tongue-in-cheek reference but promised that a significant overhaul will come in 2024.

In the latest Campfire Chat, the devs revealed their “Damage on Tuesdays” t-shirts that mocked the complicated requirements many items in Diablo 4 have. But they made it clear they listened to the feedback of players and a huge overhaul is on the cards.

Damage on Tuesdays. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo 4 (YouTube)

Since Diablo 4 was released in June 2023, criticism has been directed to itemization in the game where weapons, aspects, and other items often come with complicated descriptions and requirements for the bonuses to be activated. For example, an item may provide an increased Critical Strike Chance for the player but only if the enemy has been Slowed—and there are usually percentages and other numbers thrown in to cause further headaches.

Say goodbye to complicated items. Images via Wowhead and Blizzard Entertainment

Those complicated requirements resulted in a “Damage on Tuesdays” meme in the community, which the devs clearly liked and showcased new t-shirts during the Nov. 30, 2023, Campfire Chat—but added the issues would be addressed seriously.

Associate game director Joe Piepiora said the goal in 2023 is to have items become “the start of a journey.” He went on to suggest that loot will be customizable to fit any build, regardless of the stats when it drops, rather than spending a huge amount of time grinding for an item to drop with the few stat buffs you need in particular.

Due to the size of the changes, players will have to wait until season three and season four of Diablo 4 in 2024 to benefit from the changes. Further details will be provided next year, with the key being “getting it right rather than keeping it a secret.” Some of the changes have already been shared with partnered content creators, it was added.