Gaming is a hobby everyone should be able to enjoy and thanks to increased accessibility features being added to games, this is becoming more of a reality. Diablo 4 does a great job of joining this cause.

Diablo 4 has plenty of accessibility features that help facilitate gameplay for a wider variety of gamers. This includes changes to visual and audio cues, button remapping, and a whole lot more. These can all be found in the game’s settings menu, but to give you a better idea of what’s on offer and if there’s anything that could be right for you, here is a look at the major accessibility features in Diablo 4 and how to use them.

Diablo 4 accessibility features, explained

Diablo 4 can be enjoyed by many different gamers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Controls

The biggest area Diablo 4 provides accessibility is its control scheme. In this sequel, every portion of the game’s movement, ability, and navigation controls can be changed to the optimal layout depending on your gaming style. This goes for both players on keyboard and mouse, and those rocking a controller.

Because movement is key, an accessibility option to swap and remap your controller joysticks has been added. With this enabled, you can play Diablo 4 using only one side of the controller.

For combat, you’ve got a few different tools to help you deal maximum damage regardless of your setup. These include a skill toggle that will let players turn skills off and on without needing to hold keys and an action wheel that allows players to easily cast skills using their joystick.

Topping off all of the combat assistance is a target lock that makes sure your attacks aren’t going astray when enabled.

Gameplay Assistance

Diablo 4 might look daunting at first with its fast-paced gameplay and a lot going on at once, but fortunately, with multiple difficulty options available, this game can be enjoyed by any player casual or otherwise.

World Tiers allow you, the player to choose how difficult you want your journey to be. This can be great for lowering the challenge when playing solo, but increasing it when joined by friends.

Visual Assistance

Having options that will allow visually impaired players to enjoy Diablo 4 is an important aspect of possibility and Diablo 4 has this covered.

Not only is there a color-blind mode, but you’ve also got a Screen Reader that will assist in following along with the on-screen text by reading it out, audio cues for gear so you can hear and understand what loot is lying around you, player and item highlighting, and simple things like font and cursor resizing.

Hearing Assistance

For those players who are hearing impaired, Diablo 4 has subtitles for all of the game’s dialogue and it’s on by default. If you need you can also change the size, color, and other aspects of the subtitles to allow you to follow along.

Communication Assistance

One unique accessibility feature Diablo 4 includes that is an important oversight in a lot of multiplayer games is speech-to-text. Using this feature players can speak into a microphone and their words will be automatically changed into text that can be sent in-game. This means you don’t even need to broadcast your voice to get the message across when playing online.