Destiny 2 players have another Guardian Games waiting for them, providing them another chance for some friendly competition between Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters—and another opportunity for them to wrap up the Top of Class quest and obtain the Heir Apparent machine gun.

Though the Top of Class quest seems simple, its progress may halt mysteriously. The objective seems simple enough (gathering Medallions is a core part of Guardian Games), but an issue may stop the quest from working properly and progressing upon dunking Medallions.

Players can obtain Medallions from a myriad of activities, including playlists and even Eva Levante’s Contender Cards. Depositing them at the Tower may not always advance the quest, however, and not necessarily because of anything your guardian did (or didn’t do). Here’s what you need to know if you’re stuck on this quest in the 2023 edition of the Guardian Games.

Why is the Top of Class quest stuck in Destiny 2?

If you can’t progress the Top of Class quest in Guardian Games 2023, it’s likely due to a bug involving Medallions. Bungie has acknowledged “an issue causing players to not earn progress towards certain Medallion quest objectives” in this year’s edition of the Guardian Games. The glitch is likely affecting both Top of Class and Competitive Catalyst quests, which drop Heir Apparent and the Heir Apparent catalyst, respectively.

As a “temporary workaround,” Bungie suggested players could win Bronze Medallions in the Guardian Games: Recreational playlist. Bronze Medallions can drop by completing activities with the latest Guardian Games class item equipped. Destiny 2 players also suggested obtaining medals from PvP, including the Crucible and Supremacy game modes, as a potential form of progress. Though that advice is directed at the Competitive Catalyst quest, it might also apply to Top of Class.

Since the issue is on Bungie’s side, players should try to obtain Medallions in different playlists and stay tuned to Bungie’s official support page, Bungie Help, where the developer shares more information about schedules and bug fixes.