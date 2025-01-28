Destiny 2’s new Star Wars collab brings the Force to the Sol system

The power of the Dark Side arrives in Destiny 2, and we’re not talking about Stasis or Strand. The game is releasing a collaboration with Star Wars once Heresy releases next month, with unique armor sets and other cosmetics for sale on the Eververse store.

The new Star Wars collab surfaced on today’s Heresy livestream—and though it appeared at the end, it easily overshadowed a chunk of what was showcased. Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans can all acquire new armor sets based on the universe created by George Lucas in the Eververse store, drawing inspiration from the famous franchise.

This is hardly Destiny 2‘s first collab, which has titles like Fortnite, The Witcher, Assassin’s Creed, Street Fighter, and even Dungeons & Dragons on the list. Partnering with Lucasfilm for Star Wars makes this the most ambitious so far, however.

Hunters can dress in the Death Trooper’s black gear with the Covert Ranger set. This elite unit focused more on stealth than all-out war, but that doesn’t make them any less deadly. Fittingly, it’s releasing alongside the On the Prowl Void Aspect, which sets a high-value target for the Hunter when they enter stealth. Killing this target grants bonuses to your allies.

Superblack is gonna look great in this. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

Warlocks can instead don the signature red of the Royal Guard, some of the most fearsome fighters in the entire universe. Defending some of the most powerful people requires strict training and peerless skills, which Warlocks can display behind these robes.

The helmet likely works with any outfit, if you want some change. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

Last, but certainly not least, Titans get the most iconic set. The black of the Death Troopers and the Royal Guard’s red is nothing compared to the good old-fashioned Stormtrooper white, saved for the class that blazes through the frontline. And if you’re having a bad aim day, you can always blame it on the suit.

No Chatterwhite required. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

In addition to the outfits, Bungie also confirmed other cosmetics, including a Death Star-themed Ghost, plus an unknown finisher. If there’s no Force Choke, TIE Fighter, or X-Wing, we’ll start a rebellion.

Hope this one doesn’t blow up, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

Players can acquire the Star Wars cosmetics in the Eververse Store when Heresy debuts at reset on Feb. 4. They are bound to be available exclusively for Silver, at least in the near future. Previous collab skins boasted a markup: 2,000 Silver (roughly $20), compared to the 1,500 required for proprietary skins. The Star Wars skins are bound to maintain this price, at the very least. The good news is they’re not going anywhere: you can still buy the Fortnite skins released as part of Destiny 2‘s first collab in 2022.

