Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2023 began on May 2, kicking off another three weeks of competition between classes and bringing some new and old weapons for guardians to hoard. The Taraxippos scout rifle is a new addition, while last year’s The Title has returned with some new perks. Heir Apparent is also back in the loot pool, and it’s arguably the most important drop of any edition of Guardian Games. This year, players can unlock it by finishing the Top of Class quest.

Top of Class, the Heir Apparent quest, maintains its simplicity compared to previous years, with just two objectives to go. These objectives may not exactly be simple, though, depending on an apparent glitch. Here’s what you need to know to complete Top of Class in Destiny 2.

Where to pick up the Top of Class quest

The Top of Class quest should be available from Eva Levante after you’ve completed the Best in Class introductory quest. From there, Eva should have the Top of the Class quest available (as well as Shoot to Score and Vying for Supremacy quests, which will be a cornerstone of Guardian Games).

Top of Class quest guide: How to deposit Medallions

This quest is fairly simple (at least in theory), and it has changed slightly from last year’s edition of the Guardian Games. The first step in Top of Class requires players to earn a Medallion, which they can obtain by completing any activity with the Guardian Games 2023 event class item equipped or by finishing Contender Cards available from Eva Levante.

You may encounter some issues progressing this objective, however: Bungie has acknowledged player reports about the issue and is investigating. The developer suggested dunking Bronze Medallions could help progress the quest and specifically mentioned the Recreational playlist in Guardian Games as a potential source of them. Other players also reported getting Medallions from PvP modes (including Crucible and Supremacy) could help progress that quest. Unfortunately for players, there doesn’t seem to be a specific, surefire way to advance the quest for the time being, making the Heir Apparent quest bugs seem almost like a Guardian Games tradition.

If you successfully cleared the first step of the quest, you will have to kill a myriad of enemies with a machine gun of your choice. Machine guns are in a favorable spot in the meta, and Year Five granted players plenty of machine guns to choose from (perhaps too many). Enemy-heavy areas such as Shuro Chi in the Last Wish raid, the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Dares of Eternity (due to the free Heavy ammo), or even Altars of Sorrow on the Moon are excellent locations to knock out this step.

After you’re done, you should have access to the Heir Apparent machine gun, bringing another piece of Cabal armory to your vault.

We’ve written this article based on the 2023 edition of Guardian Games (Hotfix 7.0.5.2). We’ll update it once new information becomes available.