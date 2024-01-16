Where to find the Celestial Anomaly for Constellation Wish in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can finally obtain the last Wish-Keeper catalyst thanks to the Constellation: Wish quest. Go to the H.E.L.M. and speak to Mara Sov for the fourth and final installment in the Constellation quest line.

The final Wish-Keeper catalyst gives access to Hatchling, a Strand-aligned perk that ties in perfectly with the bow. Each of its four options offers a way to enhance an aspect of the bow, and Hatchling lends an extra hand with add clear.

Before you can get the last catalyst, however, you need to find a Celestial Anomaly and clear the Starcrossed Exotic quest on Legend. Here’s how to locate it.

Constellation: Wish Celestial Anomaly location in the Gardens of Esila

Like in Constellation: Lock, the last Celestial Anomaly is also located in the Dreaming City—this time, in the Gardens of Esila.

From the Divalian Mists (the Dreaming City’s only landing zone), take the path through a cave on the right, which leads to the Strand. From there, hug the right wall until you see an entrance. Follow it to find the Gardens of Esila, our favorite spot in the Dreaming City.

Once you cross the Awoken archway, look to the left side of the area to spot two rocky hills. This Celestial Anomaly will be on the second hill from your left. This is just past the entrance to the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge every six weeks. You can’t see the anomaly from where you are since it’s hidden behind the rock ledge, but you can climb onto the tree for a better view.

The Celestial Anomaly is just by the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports We’ve climbed that tree so you don’t have to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clear Starcrossed on Legend

If you’ve tracked down all Celestial Anomalies so far, you’re probably familiar with how the Starcrossed Exotic mission works on Legend difficulty. If this is your first time doing it, however, we recommend advancing Constellation: Lock before heading into the mission and trying to find all four anomalies in one go.

Regardless if it’s your first time, using Fireteam Finder can be a huge help (though don’t forget to communicate with your squad if you’re missing some anomalies). There are two Unstoppables throughout the entire mission, but they can be managed. You can change gear anytime, so feel free to swap your loadout if you feel it’s not working. We normally run Disorienting Grenades and a Le Monarque—the bow breaks the Void shields easily and the Blinding Grenades can stun the Phalanxes if needed. The Cyclopses are huge threats, even with Void Resist mods.