Where to find Failsafe in Destiny 2

Failsafe has been in Destiny 2 for a long time—so much that it’s easy to forget who and where she is. Barring any Nessus bounties, odds are you won’t have a reason to find Failsafe, at least until the Dawning kicks off.

Failsafe has been largely left behind in the bigger storyline, but each year, players can bake cookies for the Exodus Black AI if they want to. Failsafe usually appears as part of the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, which kicks off by asking players to bake cookies for Banshee-44, Saint-14, and of course, Failsafe.

Here’s where you can find Failsafe and how you can give her some cookies—though we’re not really sure what she does with them.

Where to find Failsafe’s location in Destiny 2

Failsafe is located in the Exodus Black on Nessus, which has its own landing zone. Look for it in the bottom right of the map and teleport to it to spot a huge ship in front of you. That’s the Exodus Black, and Failsafe will be right inside.

You can find Failsafe inside the Exodus Black, which is the huge ship right in front of you.

Once you’ve made it inside the ship, Failsafe will be the AI at the far end of the Exodus Black. She looks like a gigantic computer module. Approach her to see an interact prompt and open her vendor screen, which also has some Nessus items and bounties for sale.

How to bake and give cookies to Failsafe in Destiny 2

Failsafe’s treat of choice is the Infinite Forest Cake. To bake it, you’ll need three ingredients:

One Vex Milk

One Impossible Heat

Ten Dawning Essence

Vex Milk drops by killing Vex, while you can get Impossible Heat by getting final blows with Solar damage. The last ingredient on the list is Dawning Essence, available by completing basically any activity.

Once you have all of the ingredients, use Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven in your Quests tab to bake a cookie for Failsafe, then bring it to her inside the Exodus Black. If you have the cookie in your inventory, you’ll get a prompt to hand it to her through her vendor screen, much like with other NPCs.