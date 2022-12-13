It's uncertain if Failsafe is capable of eating, but make her some Dawning treats anyway.

Destiny 2‘s annual holiday event The Dawning is now live and once again, Eva Levante has employed the Guardians of the Last City to serve as her baking assistants to deliver treats out to our allies across the Solar System.

After talking to Eva Levante in the Tower, players will be given the Holiday Oven in its 2.1 form and gifted the ability to bake various cookie recipes utilizing a number of ingredients with a hint of Dawning Essence. For The Dawning’s quest in 2022, Cookie Delivery Helper, the first step requires you to bake and deliver Telemetry Tapioca, Infinite Forest Cake, and Lavender Ribbon cookies to various characters.

How to bake Infinite Forest Cake in Destiny 2

Infinite Forest Cake has a simple recipe to follow: it requires one Vex Milk, one Impossible Heat, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Infinite Forest Cake is a Dawning gift for Failsafe, who can be found on Nessus within the Exodus Black.

Vex Milk is an Uncommon ingredient that can drop when the player kills Vex combatants throughout the system, best farmed via activities such as the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon, which are dense with enemy Vex to kill.

Impossible Heat is a Rare ingredient generated by killing combatants with Solar weapons or abilities. As it is a Rare ingredient, it is less likely to drop and may require a number of final blows with Solar energy to get. Using both the Solar subclass and Solar weapons is recommended when farming for Impossible Heat to limit how heavily RNG influences the drop rate.

Essence of Dawning is a general Dawning event currency that can be obtained through completing activities such as Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, or even Legend Lost Sectors.

Make sure to check out our full breakdown of every Dawning event recipe and the sources of their ingredients to make grinding for the Star Baker title a stress-free experience.