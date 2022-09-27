Whether you want to or not, you may end up having to farm Cabal throughout the Solar System. From bounties to seasonal challenges to quest steps, there are a few occasions in which you can find yourself having to defeat Cabal enemies in exchange for some loot. And they’re not exactly easy to find unless you know where to look.

As far as Patrol Spaces, Cabal only inhabit the EDZ and Nessus, which means you can find them in the wild in these two locations. This also means they will be the best place to look for when you need to rack up quick Cabal kills for your objectives, and since the EDZ isn’t split between three factions like Nessus, the area presents several opportunities to find Destiny 2‘s space rhinos.

The game may ask you to kill both regular and Powerful Cabal, and they both appear in the same locations. If you just need to kill Powerful Cabal, finding a Lost Sector with them and rushing to the boss (and its powerful Nightmare sidekicks) might provide the quickest results, so don’t forget to leave your sparrow by the entrance to give you quick access. Here are our favorite spots to find Cabal kills in Destiny 2.

Where to farm Cabal and Powerful Cabal in Destiny 2

The Quarry (EDZ Lost Sector)

The Quarry is a Cabal-filled Lost Sector in the EDZ that sits in a privileged location right by the Sunken Isles landing zone. It’s one of the quickest Lost Sectors to complete, so you can loop it quickly, kill the Cabal boss and the Nightmares that come with it, then run back to the entrance and repeat. Once the Sunken Isles tag shows up, you can head back inside.

Excavation Site XII (EDZ Lost Sector)

One of the quickest Lost Sectors to farm in all of Destiny, Excavation Site XII is located in the Firebase Hades area in the EDZ, and it’s unsurprising that a Lost Sector by a colossal Cabal ship would be inhabited by a few colossal Cabal of its own. The Lost Sector is essentially a small antechamber that leads into a bridge and an elevated area with the chest, and it brings a few Powerful Cabal (and a mini horde of regular Cabal) for players to take on and rack up those kills.

Pathfinder’s Crash (EDZ Lost Sector)

Pathfinder’s Crash is another one of the short, Cabal-filled Lost Sectors in the EDZ, and sits right by Excavation Site XII in Firebase Hades. They both present a good number of Cabal enemies and they’re fairly close to each other, so you can alternate between them if you want variety or just stick with either one of them.

The Conflux (Nessus Lost Sector)

The Conflux in Nessus has one less Powerful Cabal than the rest of the areas here, but this Lost Sector has become a common sight for players who want to farm Cabal enemies or just want to test their weapons against the boss in this area. It’s a slight hike away from the Cistern landing zone, but you can easily get to it if you ever need to take on Cabal in Nessus specifically.

Firebase Hades, the Sunken Isles, or Trostland (EDZ)

If you don’t want to keep going back and forth through the same Lost Sector and prefer a more organic slaughter, you can head to these areas in the EDZ to find a good deal of Cabal to take on. This process is slower than Lost Sectors since it doesn’t bring as many enemies (or as often), however. Trostland is also on this list because it can be a solid way to farm regular Cabal if there are Cabal drop pods to the right of the landing zone, which will keep bringing several enemies. If you don’t see the pods when you land, however, move on to a different area.

Strikes or Nightfalls with Cabal enemies

If you want to attempt to take on Cabal without heading into Lost Sectors, then activities with numerous Cabal enemies might be your best bet. If that week’s Nightfall isn’t filled with Cabal, you’ll have to dive into the Vanguard playlist.

Strikes with Cabal enemies will be located mostly in Nessus and the EDZ (with the exception of Battlegrounds). You’ll have to either launch them from their own node on the destination, which doesn’t usually count as a playlist, or hope you can luck into it in your pilgrimage through the Vanguard Ops playlist. Here are the Strikes with Cabal enemies: