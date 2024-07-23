Where to deploy Nanobots in A Rising Chorus Act 2 in Destiny 2

A Rising Chorus’ Act Two picks up almost where you left off after the previous mission in Destiny 2, though you must investigate Nessus with Nanobots before you can advance in the story (which sounds cooler than it is in practice).

The Nanobots are a new invention by Failsafe, who will use them to gather more information on the flow of Radiolaria on the planetoid. Of course, since Failsafe is slightly hindered by being a huge, immobile artificial intelligence, it’s up to the Guardian to deploy the Nanobots in the correct locations.

This is a quick hiccup before you can continue your seasonal storyline, culminating in another Battleground and paving the way for another Specimen quest and a highly popular H.E.L.M. Upgrade that will let you focus the new Act Two weapons.

Here’s how you can deploy Nanobots in Destiny 2‘s A Rising Chorus Act Two.

Deploy Nanobot locations in the Chamber of Stone on Nessus

Clear the Vex, deploy your Nanobots, and skip the portals.

Your first task is to deploy Nanobots in five different locations inside the Chamber of Stone. You’ve been to a similar location—the Chamber of Water—when you were hunting down Radiolaria Samples in Act One, but now it’s time for another visit.

The Chamber of Stone is accessible from the Tangle, which is close to the Artifact’s Edge landing zone. Once you’ve loaded into the area, jump down and follow the road behind you until you cross over to the Tangle, then keep heading straight. Hop into the teleporter just before the entrance to the Well of Echoes to get to your destination.

You must find five different locations where you can deploy your Nanobots. Luckily for gamers, they’re marked with the same red icon as the objectives from previous quests. Two of them will be in the first area, guarded by a handful of Vex. Look behind a teleporter with a red light to spot one just by a pillar, while the second is shielded by a rock.

Go inside the next area to find the remaining three spots where you can place your Nanobots: one in front of you, while the other two will be on different ends of the room. Ignore the portals for the time being. Collect the last one and fast travel to the Cistern, because Failsafe wants you to deploy more Nanobots in the area’s Lost Sector.

Deploy Nanobot locations in The Conflux Lost Sector on Nessus

Don’t end up on the radiolaria by mistake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next stop is The Conflux Lost Sector on the Cistern. This area is home to infamous target dummy Carl, who is occasionally on the receiving end of content creators and their damage testing. During A Rising Chorus Act Two, it also serves as the place to deploy more Nanobots.

You need to find three spots. One is on the inside of the room and to the left, a bit further ahead than the steps and close to a ledge. The flowing Vex Milk will tell you where this one is. The second is on the right side, close to enemy spawns. The final one is just by Carl’s feet (or Shayotet Partisan, if we’re going by the official nomenclature).

One on each side and another by Carl.

You can either clear the Lost Sector or just rush to the objectives and walk away. This Lost Sector isn’t difficult as long as you don’t let Carl and his minions overwhelm you. In addition to the enemies that spawn regularly during the Lost Sector, there are also two orange-bar War Beasts that will spawn to protect the boss, and they may put you out of hiding and into the machine gun fire.

Advancing through this will let you take on the rest of the seasonal storyline, preparing you for the culmination of Act Two—and the story developments that will stem from it.

