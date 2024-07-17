How to unlock the Act 2 Engram Focusing Upgrade in Destiny 2’s Echoes

Destiny 2’s Echoes brought a few new weapons, though players who want to farm them may have to wait until they can unlock the Act Two Engram Focusing Upgrade to decode Engrams into those coveted guns.

Recommended Videos

The new weapons in Act Two include Aberrant Action (a Solar rocket sidearm), Corrasion (A Vex-inspired, two-shot burst rifle), and the return of the coveted Perfect Paradox shotgun from Season of Dawn.

Though guardians can use Engrams to guarantee rolls of those specific weapons, it seems the usual process has come to a halt in Echoes, and it’s likely due to a time-gate. Decoding Engrams into those weapons requires a specific upgrade, which we haven’t found in-game so far.

Here’s what we know about the Act Two Engram Focusing Upgrade in Destiny 2.

Can you unlock the Act 2 Engram Focusing Upgrade in Destiny 2?

Guess we’ll have to wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite our best attempts, the Act Two Engram Focusing upgrade doesn’t seem to be available in-game so far. We wrapped up the weekly seasonal story for A Rising Chorus: Act Two, and we finished the Specimen ID:NES004 quest. The latter only gives a boost to reputation earned from the seasonal armor set, which is hardly the upgrade fans have been waiting for.

Is the Act 2 Engram Focusing Upgrade time-gated in Destiny 2?

Guardians seemingly have to wait until they can focus Echo Engrams into the new seasonal weapons from Act Two. The upgrade needed doesn’t seem to be obtainable in-game at this time, which indicates it’s probably time-gated until a future week.

Until then, you can try your luck by focusing your Echo Engrams into Echo weapons, which have a chance of awarding you the two new guns (on top of the old ones). You may also wait until the upgrade is available if you want to take advantage of your weekly Deepsight roll.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy