Here are the Aberrant Action god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Rocket sidearms are the new sweethearts of Destiny 2, and the Tower’s most beloved family just got a new member: Aberrant Action. This new, Vex-inspired, Solar-based rocket sidearm deals all the damage we’ve come to expect, but with a great perk pool—and it’s even better in Solar subclasses.

Aberrant Action follows the Arc-aligned Indebted Kindness (Warlord’s Ruin) and the newly released The Call (The Final Shape). Since it’s a Solar weapon, you can expect perks such as Heal Clip and Incandescent, which are perfect to kickstart Solar synergies but can work in other classes. Prismatic may also make good use of this weapon with its Fragments for applying Light debuffs if you have a roll with Incandescent.

Aberrant Action entered Echoes’ Act Two after being teased in a devstream, and fans were smitten from day one. Here are the god rolls for it and how to add this great new weapon to your Destiny 2 arsenal.

Aberrant Action PvE god roll in Destiny 2

It’s worth grinding seasonal activities for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The perks listed are based on data from D2Foundry.gg.

Barrel: Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, or Linear Compensator

Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, or Linear Compensator Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Left column: Heal Clip, Ambitious Assassin, or Beacon Rounds Honorable Mention: Field Prep

Heal Clip, Ambitious Assassin, or Beacon Rounds Right column: Incandescent, Reverberation, or Demolitionist

Heal Clip is a must for any Destiny 2 Solar builds since it can easily proc Ember of Benevolence when playing with friends or just fill a chunk of your health bar if you’re solo. Heals are worth it in any subclass, so Heal Clip can definitely be handy, but it faces two other outstanding candidates in this column.

Beacon Rounds has made its way to Indebted Kindness and The Call, its two rocket sidearm siblings, and anyone who’s used it knows how handy and comfortable it can be. It grants increased tracking for your shots after a confirmed kill with Aberrant Action, which makes it easier to land shots against faster targets.

Ambitious Assassin is the new kid on the block for this archetype, but this popular perk promises to be tremendous in Aberrant Action. This perk overflows your magazine after getting several kills in quick succession, which is bound to work perfectly with its high-powered shots.

Field Prep is generally a good choice, and its extra reserves can’t hurt, either. In this case, Field Prep is up against some heavy hitters, so it may take a backseat in our Aberrant Action god roll.

The fourth column also boasts a bevy of high-powered options that, while not as shiny as the third column, can still give this weapon a lot of extra utility. Incandescent is an obvious choice for Solar since it lets you activate a series of synergies for the scorching subclass, but it can work decently with Prismatic if you’re using the Fragments that benefit you after applying Light debuffs or killing Light-debuffed enemies.

Demolitionist is also a great choice since this weapon can tear through smaller mobs and has excellent ammo economy. This grants you a good chunk of free grenade energy, depending on what you’re aiming for, and lets you equip an Exotic weapon on your Kinetic slot (like the Khvostov 7G-0X). Don’t underestimate the ability to pop enemies with a hit or two, activating Demolitionist quite effortlessly.

Reverberation, on the other hand, is fairly new to Destiny 2, and it’s the first time it appears in a rocket sidearm. This trait feels like a good choice on paper, but it may take some time with the gun until its full potential becomes clear.

Aberrant Action PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Left column: Heal Clip

Heal Clip Right column: Harmony, Swashbuckler, or Snapshot Sights

Aberrant Action wasn’t really made for PvP, so odds are it won’t serve you as well as other Special weapons in the Crucible. If you’re inclined to bring this rocket sidearm against other guardians, though, Heal Clip and Harmony seem to be the best combination right now. Heal Clip can top off your health after taking down any enemies, while Harmony can give you a fairly good damage bump if you kill an enemy with a different weapon before switching to this weapon. Snapshot Sights is also quite solid for PvP.

How to get Aberrant Action in Destiny 2

We’ve obtained our first Aberrant Action as a random drop from the first Battlegrounds in Echoes’ second act, and we also got another roll after finishing the Captain’s Log weekly objective. Like other seasonal weapons, this seems to be a random drop.

After you’ve added this gun to the Collections tab, however, you can focus it as long as you have the Act Two Engram Focusing Upgrade from Failsafe.

