For what feels like the millionth time, the Perfect Paradox shotgun is back in Destiny 2—and no one’s complaining, because it’s a true beast of a weapon that is only improving thanks to a refreshed perk pool and the Cast No Shadows Origin Trait.

Recommended Videos

Cast No Shadows partially reloads the weapon when executing a melee hit, and given the likes of Trench Barrel and One-Two Punch are available, this is a top-tier pick for guardians throwing hands. Here’s our god roll for Perfect Paradox and how you can get your own copy of the weapon in Destiny 2.

What is the Perfect Paradox god roll in Destiny 2?

An outstanding shotgun makes its return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Smallbore Magazine Tactical Mag Trait One Pugilist

Slideshot Trait Two Trench Barrel

One-Two Punch Origin Trait Cast No Shadows

PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Accurized Rounds Trait One Slideshot Trait Two Opening Shot Origin Trait Cast No Shadows

Perfect Paradox has always been known as a great all-around shotgun in Destiny 2, and its reprised version is no different. We’ve got the classic melee shotgun perks of Trench Barrel and One-Two Punch in column two; pick and choose depending on your playstyle.

In column one, I’m banking on Slideshot for that partial reload when sliding, which I plan to do mid-PvE a heap with this shotgun. Alternatively, Pugilist is a great pick for those wanting to go all-out on a melee-focused build.

For PvP it’s a no-brainer: Slideshot and Opening Shot should be your go-to pick. One could argue for Barrel Constrictor, but I’m personally not a fan of the perk in PvP given you’ll need to have a second bullet ready to go to make good use.

How to get Perfect Paradox in Destiny 2

That’s a long way down… Image via Bungie

Perfect Paradox is a reprised Destiny 2 weapon available as part of Episode: Echoes. Reprised weapons can drop from several activities, including Breach Executables and the Echoes Battlegrounds on Nessus. Your best chance is by completing Enigma Protocol activities, which specifically drop reprised Episode weapons.

At the time of writing, Perfect Paradox is not available as it’s timegated. The Destiny 2 triumph for obtaining Perfect Paradox does say it’s part of Act Two for Echoes, so it’ll likely drop a week or two after Echoes Act Two begins on July 16.

The weapon cannot be crafted but it can be enhanced, meaning if you want a copy with enhanced perks, you’ll need to be lucky and have one drop naturally or grab one by focusing your Echo Engrams at Failsaife. Then, you’ll have to level the weapon up and spend a few Enhancement Cores and Alloys to access the bonus perks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy