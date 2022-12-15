The Dawning event is once again in full swing in Destiny 2, and while baking delicious cookies to deliver to your favorite vendor is a big part of the appeal, the majority of players will be mainly focused on hunting down great rolls of the limited-time Dawning weapons.

The Glacioclasm fusion rifle has been reprised in the event’s 2022 incarnation with a fresh set of perks and some new Origin Traits, even if High-Impact Frame fusion rifles aren’t quite the beast of PvP combat that they were when the weapon was first introduced last year. Fortunately for fans of the Glacioclasm though, its new perk pool has some amazing options for both PvE and PvP gameplay that can help you to relive the glory days of the weapon’s void-infused festive killing spree.

There are a lot of familiar faces here, but some of the key new additions come in the form of perks like Golden Tricorn, Kickstart, and Repulsor Brace. By themselves, many of those perks aren’t anything to write home about, yet with the right combinations and the right ability builds to pair with it, Glacioclasm can be a fun weapon to wield in any arena of combat. Being a Void fusion rifle, the right ability builds are inevitably tied to the Void subclass, which is something to keep in mind.

The Dawning event runs for only a few weeks until the snow and festive lights disappear on Jan. 3, so it’s crucial that you secure the rolls now before the window of opportunity closes. As with other limited-time weapons, Glacioclasm is not craftable, but vendor upgrades can be purchased from Eva Levante to increase the number of perks the weapon drops with which can limit the impact of RNG.

Glacioclasm PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling

Battery: Projection Fuse

First perk: Under Pressure or Slideshot

or Slideshot Second perk: High-Impact Reserves or Kickstart

Glacioclasm PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Battery: Accelerated Coils

First perk: Subsistence or Repulsor Brace

or Repulsor Brace Second perk: Reservoir Burst or Golden Tricorn

The god rolls for Glacioclasm are difficult to objectively define as there are multiple pathways that the fusion rifle can take with similar levels of success waiting at the end. In PvP, your best bet is still most likely the same combination of Under Pressure and High-Impact Reserves that heavily strengthens the limited ammo you have in the Crucible setting. In PvE, you instead want to enhance the top of the magazine where possible.

In the current ability-heavy meta, guns that exist in the energy slot are often best built to synergize with those abilities. For Glacioclasm, that means a focus on perks that can enhance or bounce off of the Void subclass in PvE. Reservoir Burst already offers great damage and great area-of-effect damage for a gun that doesn’t usually specialize in it, but Repulsor Brace as a pairing perk gives you some unique utility with overshield generation if those kills are on Void-debuffed targets.

Barrel and battery choices can come down more to player preference than the perks, but a few general rules should be stuck to in order to get the most out of a High-Impact Frame fusion rifle. Stability, recoil direction, and range are the most important stats you can influence with how heavy Glacioclasm is and how much kick you will experience. This matters most in PvP, with PvE more focused on stability, range, and handling.

Guide to Glacioclasm’s god roll and best perks: third column

Under Pressure and Slideshot

Under Pressure boosts stability and accuracy at the bottom end of the magazine, while Slideshot boosts stability and range after a slide, so it’s easy to see how these two perks are competing for the top spot in PvP. Under Pressure is an easier general recommendation to make, owing to the fact that it will be immediately active with the two bullets everyone spawns in with during PvP games.

However, if you can consistently hit the slide into every engagement with Glacioclasm, the range bonus will hold a greater benefit than the accuracy bonus. Damage falloff can be the death of any fusion rifle play, and additional range means that the charged bolts which hit your target will do more damage and more likely get that needed one-shot kill to win.

Subsistence

Subsistence is a great perk for PvE on this weapon, as it can be paired with Reservoir Burst so that you never have to reload the weapon in order to regain the bonus damage and explosion on the first shot in the magazine. Repulsor Brace might offer some competition, but the two perks are focused on entirely different playstyles. If you aren’t building into the fantasy of the Void subclass with Glacioclasm, Subsistence is for you in PvE.

Repulsor Brace

Repulsor Brace isn’t the most interesting perk on the tin but has the chance to assist any player with survivability when using Glacioclasm in harder content. When killing Void-debuffed targets, Repulsor Brace will net you a small overshield, and it’s easier than ever to debuff a target with the right Void 3.0 build. The changes to the Hunter Exotic Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk come to mind, with the class now able to get Volatile Rounds on their Void weapons from using Invisibility.

Killing Wind

Killing Wind’s significant impact on the range of Glacioclasm should mean that it would easily be a recommended perk for the gun, but the requirement of a killing blow to get those effects leaves it overshadowed. With builds possible that give you a plethora of net benefits without any prior kills required, Killing Wind feels somewhat limited in its use cases.

Offhand Strike

Offhand Strike is a new perk that grants bonus range, stability, and accuracy when firing from the hip for a short duration after getting a kill. In this way, it is more than likely an even better perk than the more traditionally popular Killing Wind on a High-Impact Frame fusion rifle like Glacioclasm specifically. Whether or not you’re using the weapon in such a way that you can get value out of the perk though will vary drastically from player to player.

Shot Swap

If Shot Swap allowed for other weapons’ final blows to increase the swap and stow speed of this weapon, it would no doubt be one of the best perks in PvP for Glacioclasm. Unfortunately, the stacks of Shot Swap require kills with Glacioclasm itself to be generated, which nullifies all potential it has at the moment for this weapon.

Guide to Glacioclasm’s god roll and best perks: fourth column

Reservoir Burst

Reservoir Burst remains a popular choice for fusion rifles in PvE, and Glacioclasm is no exception. Fusion rifles traditionally lack any ability to handle large groups of clustered enemies, and the explosions from a Reservoir Burst shot can help to alleviate that drawback. The damage of the Reservoir Burst shot is also significantly higher, making it easier to secure to kill.

Golden Tricorn

Golden Tricorn is a new addition to the perk pool this year, and one that is hard to ignore. If you’re already building into the weapon’s synergy with the Void subclass by utilizing Repulsor Brace, it will be easy to get the full 50 percent damage boost out of Golden Tricorn. All it takes is one kill with Glacioclasm and another with a grenade or melee ability that matches the energy type to make the fusion rifle a significantly more potent killing machine in PvE.

Harmony

Harmony’s 20 percent damage boost isn’t as significant as other perks, but its activation cost to get killing blows with your other weapons makes it a really great option if you’re rarely using the Glacioclasm in combat. It allows you to focus instead on your Primary weapon, knowing that when you pull out your fusion rifle, that it will have a convenient 20 percent damage boost for seven seconds to handily clear any fight you’re aiming to take.

High-Impact Reserves

Fusion rifles in PvP and High-Impact Reserves is a matchmade couple that is still yet to see too much competition for popularity. It’s easy to see why, with High-Impact Reserves offering up a damage boost that will be immediately and permanently active from the moment you spawn in. With it only giving an increase in damage to the final shots in the magazine, the Crucible’s heavily limited Special ammo supplies mean it’s only those final shots in the magazine that you’re working with, to begin with.

Kickstart

Kickstart is a new kid on the block for fusion rifle perk pools that’s still yet to make a major impact, but it still offers some interesting utility for players willing to invest in it. This perk improves both the damage and charge rate of the weapon for a short duration after a slide that follows sprinting for a short duration, a set of benefits that can make any fusion rifle even more deadly in PvP if capitalized on. It’s best paired with Slideshot in the third column.

Eye of the Storm and Fragile Focus

Unfortunately, these two perks are not an easy recommendation to make in the face of the much better options in this column. Fragile Focus is especially difficult to get the most out of on the Glacioclasm when the fusion rifle’s long charge time undoubtedly gives you too long a window to take damage and potentially lose the perk’s range bonus. Similarly, Eye of the Storm gives a great boost to accuracy but requires being at critical health to proc, which is a situation you ideally don’t want to find yourself in.