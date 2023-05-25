Rapacious Appetite god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Rapacious Appetite is one of the many Taken-flavored weapons that have been added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Deep on May 23, and from the outset, it has a promising set of perks for it to make a name for itself in the sandbox. It’s an Aggressive Frame SMG, one of the most hotly sought-after archetypes in its category, which is both a point in its favor and a point against since it means it has to compete with some really tough contenders in the meta.

Most notable of all is, of course, The Immortal. Since its release last season in the Trials of Osiris loot pool, The Immortal has become infamous for just how popular and effective it’s been in the Crucible. While Rapacious Appetite won’t easily compete with The Immortal on a few fronts—especially in its base stability, which is a woeful six in comparison to 25 on The Immortal—it does have some things going for it. It has a slightly higher base range, its energy type is Stasis rather than Strand, and it’s an easily obtainable craftable weapon.

Related: The Supremacy god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

These facts alone might not turn heads, but the fact it is easier to earn and can be crafted means that a far larger portion of the player base can grind for it free of the stress of competitive PvP. It also has a better suite of perks for PvE, meaning it has a bit more flexibility than The Immortal does for its use cases. As long as SMGs remain such a dominant force in both gameplay environments, Rapacious Appetite is going to be a weapon you want to keep on hand, especially if you aren’t willing to wade into the gauntlet that is Trials of Osiris to net yourself The Immortal instead.

Here are our picks for the Rapacious Appetite god rolls, as well as the best alternative perks to look out for in some more niche playstyles.

Rapacious Appetite PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or Light Mag

First perk: Encore

Second perk: Frenzy

Stability is the name of the game when it comes to building a perfect roll of Rapacious Appetite due to its woefully low natural stat points. Fortunately, Polygonal Rifling is perfect for bringing it up alongside Richochet Rounds, and with that, you can at least make the weapon a little more wieldy in combat. Encore is an ideal perk choice for this same reason, doling out hefty stacks of stability, range, and accuracy just for racking up kills.

Frenzy is the go-to perk of choice when it comes to Rapacious Appetite’s damage-buffing options, but players might find similar success with alternatives such as One For All that have equally proven themselves as effective perks for neutral game usage in PvE. As expected of a Stasis primary weapon, Headstone is also here for those who like to have additional ways to generate crystals that can benefit their Stasis subclass builds.

Related: The Hothead god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Its Origin Trait, Unsated Hunger, does a good job of making up for where it lacks in some areas under the right conditions. With no abilities fully charged, Rapacious Appetite gains yet another bonus to its handling, reload speed, and stability, which can further aid in making the weapon a stat monster in the middle of an intense firefight.

Rapacious Appetite PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

First perk: Perpetual Motion

Second perk: Target Lock

Rapacious Appetite will have a tough time standing out in PvP against the domineering presence of The Immortal, but players who missed out on obtaining the Trials SMG can still build it into an Aggressive Frame SMG that rivals it. This is helped by the fact The Immortal also received a small nerf to its range this season, which brings it down in line with its contemporaries and handicaps some of its more outlandish strengths. With no Rangefinder, the best you can go for in the first perk column is Perpetual Motion, and Target Lock is still an impressive pairing if you’re able to keep your aim on the enemy player.

There is still an argument to be made for Encore here, in replacement of Perpetual Motion, for those who feel confident enough in the weapon’s raw statistics to get an opening kill that procs Encore’s benefits. While the perk isn’t as strong as it is on the likes of a Pulse Rifle, it can still find value here in a PvP environment on short-range weapons too. Similarly, Cascade Point isn’t a perk commonly seen as strong on an SMG, but the increased fire rate bonus after getting a kill with another weapon could give you an edge in gunfights against similar weapon archetypes in follow-up engagements.

Related: Here are the Perpetualis god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

No matter how you choose to build it in its perk department, maintaining a focus on enhancing its stability in its barrel, magazine, and masterwork is still crucial to success. With how every point in a stat can matter when it comes to PvP, you don’t want to put yourself at an unnecessary disadvantage against more stable Aggressive Frame smgs such as The Immortal and IKELOS SMG.

About the author