How to open Focus Activity winner packages in Destiny 2

Opening Focus Activity winner packages in Destiny 2 is one of the ways to progress the trendiest quest in Guardian Games 2024—and with some luck, it may be the easiest.

Focus Activity winner packages are one of three ways to progress the Drop In quest, which unlocks a permanent Skimmer for your collection. Players can also score on the top 10 percent of guardians in the Competitive playlist or grab 1,200 Medallion Score, but it’s good to have backup plans for the event’s most coveted reward by far.

Here’s what you need to know about Focus Activity winner packages in Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games, including what they are and what you need to do to get some.

What are Focus Activity winner packages in Destiny 2?

Focus Activity winner packages are related to Focus Activities, an experiment that has come and gone with different shapes throughout the title’s class-on-class competition. In Guardian Games 2024, Focus Activities will rotate every few hours, toggling between the event’s core playlists: Training/Competitive, Supremacy, and Gambit.

The Focus Activity is displayed with a white indicator below it on the Tower map, and you can check the unique icon above the four playlists to check the standings. In the example below, we’re representing the Hunter class in the Competitive playlist, which has a white icon near it.

Pick your class before jumping into that slot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All classes and players will get rewards for players, but whichever class “wins” that focus activity (by having a higher score) will earn a winner package for that slot. You commit to a class in your first run for that slot, and you can reap your rewards once that’s done. The victory goes to the class with the biggest participation, which the game displays before you dive into the activity.

If Supremacy is the focus activity, for instance, you can play it on your Titan, but if it rotates to Gambit after a few hours, you can enroll as a Warlock or Hunter. Regardless of what class you’re representing, don’t forget to have the class item equipped and grab all associated quests, including Drop In. There’s also a few hours’ worth of downtime between the end of a Focus Activity and the next one, so they may not always be available.

How to get and open Focus Activity winner packages in Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games

To obtain Focus Activity winner packages, all you need to do is play for the class that wins a designated Focus Activity slot. This package will appear in your Destiny 2 inventory, so make sure you have free space. For us, it showed up as “Focus Champions Package” instead of the name used in the quest.

Keep a couple of open slots just in case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your class has won a Focus Activity and you’ve obtained your winner’s package, empty your Medallion Case before opening. It will fill up your Medallion Case with all Medallion types except Diamond ones, giving you enough to score a few drops of event weapons like Hullabaloo. They will count toward your Drop In quest, which progressed to one out of three after we opened this.