How to get Diamond Medallions in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games bring some class-on-class competition as Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters try to collect medallions to put their class ahead of the rest. This year, players can earn the new Diamond Medallion, which will grant them quite a bit of progress toward the event’s goals.

Recommended Videos

Diamond Medallions are a great way to advance the Guardian Games 2024 quests and event challenges. They’ll get you close to the end goal of the Drop in quest (which awards you a permanent Skimmer)—and you don’t even have to play Destiny 2 to unlock them.

Here’s how you can obtain Diamond Medallions in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2024.

Where to get Diamond Medallions in Destiny 2

In this year’s Guardian Games, there seem to be two ways of obtaining Diamond Medallions: via Twitch and through Diamond Contender Cards.

Getting Diamond Medallions via Contender Cards

In addition to regular cards, Eva Levante also brings a Diamond Contender Card in her inventory. For us, the one that showed up was related to endgame PvE activities and asked us to complete a full raid with all players using the same class. You can only obtain one of these per category per week, though it seems to stack with the Diamond Medallions you get from Twitch.

Getting Diamond Medallions via Twitch

Diamond Medallions are available as Twitch drops by watching anyone who’s streaming Destiny 2 while you have a linked account. Getting a Diamond Medallion is as simple as tuning into a broadcast, watching for two hours, and collecting your reward from your inventory. If you’re having trouble connecting your accounts, Bungie’s official Twitch Drops help page can make sure the process runs smoothly.

How to claim Diamond Medallions in Destiny 2

Once you’ve watched the allotted amount of time, you need to claim your Diamond Medallion in two places: in your Twitch inventory and in-game. Click the corresponding item on your Twitch inventory to unlock your reward.

Once you’ve unlocked it on Twitch, you need to know where to go in the Tower to finally grab it. Your Diamond Medallion will be within Eva Levante’s quest menu (though our first instinct was the Special Deliveries Kiosk in the Tower). Click it from her menu to add the Diamond Medallion to your case, then deposit it for a load of points.

First you grab it from Twitch, then from Eva. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How much is the Diamond Medallion worth in Destiny 2?

Depositing a single Diamond Medallion was enough to:

Get us 75 percent completion on the Platinum event challenge.

Give us 300 Medallion score in the Drop In quest (one-fourth of the necessary 1,200 points).

Complete the Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers of event challenges.

Give us one extra roll on the Hullabaloo grenade launcher.

Drop an Ascendant Alloy (your experience may vary).

Can you earn more Diamond Medallions in Destiny 2?

Since Diamond Medallions are available from weekly Twitch drops or time-gated objectives, you can only earn one of them per category in your account every week, and there’s no way to get more other than waiting for the next reset. This means you can’t farm them, either, though other Medallion levels are still up for grabs. Other Medallions may also award you with drops from Guardian Games weapons.