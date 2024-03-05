How to complete the Drop In quest in Destiny 2

The Guardian Games event is back for 2024 in Destiny 2, and unlike previous years, its main reward has a lot of players excited. The Skimmer is an entirely new vehicle the event introduces, and you’ll need to complete the Drop In quest to get your hands on it.

Recommended Videos

While Eva Levante is happy to give you an Allstar Vector on loan after completing the introductory Best in Class quest, this version of the Guardian Games’ Skimmer is a temporary addition to your garage. If you want to own it permanently, without forking over 2,500 Silver for the one in the Eververse store, the Drop In quest is the only path currently available.

Here’s how to get the Drop In quest in Destiny 2 during the 2024 Guardian Games, and how to complete it to net yourself a new hoverboard.

How to beat the Destiny 2 Drop In quest during Guardian Games 2024

Are you ready for Guardian Games 2024? Image via Bungie

Players receive the Drop In quest from Eva Levante upon completion of the Best In Class quest. It only has one step you need to complete to finish it, with three different paths available to do so.

Objective one

Your first option is to achieve 1,200 Medallion score throughout the Guardian Games. Different tiers of Medallion are worth different amounts when going for this goal, but it’s going to require some grinding considering that a Bronze Medallion is only worth one point and you can only carry five at a time.

While this is the easiest of the three options to complete Drop In for the majority of players, it will require a lot of time. We recommend a focus on completing activities in the Guardian Games Nightfall playlist and picking up Platinum Nightfall Cards from Eva Levante in the Tower. This will be the most efficient method for a lot of players to earn Medallion score quickly, even if they aren’t regularly participating in endgame activities.

Objective two

The second way to complete Drop In is to earn a top 10 percent score in the Guardian Games: Competitive Nightfall playlist.

This one is fairly self-explanatory. If you and your fireteam can earn a particularly high score during a run of the current Guardian Games Nightfall Strike, you might be able to earn the Allstar Vector Skimmer through sheer skill. You can track your current placing against the rest of the community by hovering over the Shoot to Score quest in your inventory.

Objective three

The final method of completing the Drop In quest and obtaining the Allstar Vector is by opening three Focus Activity winners packages.

Bungie’s left a handy tracker for the Focus Activity system next to the event nodes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a new system for 2024. The Focus Activity will be one of the four available Guardian Games nodes on the Tower map, and it rotates frequently. The first time you play the current activity, your current class will become your Pledged class, and you’ll only be able to contribute to its class score for the duration of the current Focus Activity.

To earn a winner’s reward package, your Pledged class will need to beat the other two, meaning you’ll need to win three of these Focus Activity rotations during the Guardian Games to complete Drop In through this method. Fortunately for players, even if you’re always on the losing team, you’ll still be earning a lot of Medallions by trying, allowing you to make progress toward the first path’s Medallion score total.