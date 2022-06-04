How to get the Reaper title in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted brought fans plenty of scorching new additions to the game. Outside of the Solar 3.0 rework, the new seasonal activity, Nightmare Containment, has players fight off waves of Nightmares aboard the Derelict Leviathan, and the inclusion of Haunted weapons (and the return of Menagerie guns) gives players plenty to loot and plenty to shoot. And players who make the most out of the new season have a shiny new title to chase if they engage with the seasonal content.

As part of Season of the Haunted, players can look for the new Reaper title, which is rewarded after engaging with several aspects of the new content. Players will have to dive into the Derelict Leviathan, try their hand at Nightmare Containment and Sever missions, follow the seasonal storyline to the end, and hunt down a series of hidden secrets spread across the Leviathan.

Don’t expect to unlock the Reaper title in the first month of the season, though. Getting the Reaper title requires players to finish the Bound in Sorrow questline, which goes on for seven weeks based on the triumph associated with it. Players also need to unlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow, which will take some time since the resources required to improve it are also on a time gate. If you want to take part in Season of the Haunted and score a title for your efforts, though, here’s how you can get the Reaper title in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Reaper title in Destiny 2

Unlocking the Reaper title and the seasonal seal requires 10 specific triumphs. They involve a series of activities related to the season, including on the Derelict Leviathan, in Containment and Sever, and even killing enemies with the Scythe that appears during those missions or in free roam. Here’s a list of what you need to do:

Severance: Complete the Bound In Sorrow quest line.

Complete the Bound In Sorrow quest line. Tritainment: Defeat each tier three Nightmare boss. They seem to rotate every week.

Defeat each tier three Nightmare boss. They seem to rotate every week. Malicious Haunt: Defeat combatants and guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons.

Defeat combatants and guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons. Opulent Avarice: Open locked chests with Opulent Keys aboard the Derelict Leviathan.

Open locked chests with Opulent Keys aboard the Derelict Leviathan. Vendor Upgrades Unlocked: Unlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow.

Unlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow. Harvester of Sorrow: Bind Nightmares after completing tier three Nightmare Containment activities. Each binding costs 500 Vestiges of Dread and rewards you with seasonal gear.

Bind Nightmares after completing tier three Nightmare Containment activities. Each binding costs 500 Vestiges of Dread and rewards you with seasonal gear. Reaper’s Blade: Defeat combatants in the Derelict Leviathan with the Scythe. A Scythe spawns at the end of each boss phase during Sever, whenever players dunk a Dread Core in Nightmare Containment, and by killing a Core Bearer and dunking its Dread Core in specific locations in the Derelict Leviathan during free roam.

Defeat combatants in the Derelict Leviathan with the Scythe. A Scythe spawns at the end of each boss phase during Sever, whenever players dunk a Dread Core in Nightmare Containment, and by killing a Core Bearer and dunking its Dread Core in specific locations in the Derelict Leviathan during free roam. Shadow’s Return: Defeat Loyalist threats while exploring the Derelict Leviathan. Loyalist threats are Cabal enemies that appear randomly in the Royal Pools and the Pleasure Gardens.

Defeat Loyalist threats while exploring the Derelict Leviathan. Loyalist threats are Cabal enemies that appear randomly in the Royal Pools and the Pleasure Gardens. Hear, Don’t Heed: Find and listen to all of Calus’ Automatons in Sever missions.

Find and listen to all of Calus’ Automatons in Sever missions. No. 1 Fan: Collect all the Calus Bobbleheads aboard the Derelict Leviathan.

While some of these triumphs will require some searching, players can get most of them done simply by progressing through the Season of the Haunted activities, using Season of the Haunted weapons, and participating in the free roam portion of the Leviathan. The Reaper title will also be available until Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, which gives players plenty of time to get it. Unfortunately for guardians clad in skeleton gear, though, the scythe isn’t included.