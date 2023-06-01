How to get the Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2

The Path of Least Resistance Legendary trace rifle made its Destiny 2 debut during Season of the Seraph, released as one of several weapons that could be earned via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M.

Flash forward a couple of seasons and it appears the Path of Least Resistance’s standing in the Destiny 2 meta has only really gotten better over time.

In season 21, the Path of Least Resistance has received plenty of power-spike love from the new seasonal artifact, with Overload Trace Rifles and arc-related mods like Electric Armor, Thunderous Retort, Amped Up, Lightning Strikes Twice, and Shock and Awe making build-crafting with the weapon exceptionally strong. Meanwhile, Lightfall’s armor mods have made it very easy to run double-special ammo builds.

That being said, the Path of Least Resistance is one of those older Legendary weapons that are tough to come by. By virtue of being a weapon that was tied to a seasonal vendor, it’s not a random world drop nor can it be farmed from an evergreen activity.

How to get Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2

The Path of Least Resistance was released in season 19.

At the time of writing, the only way to acquire the Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2 is by purchasing it from either Xûr or Banshee-44.

Unfortunately, unlike its Season 19 glaive counterpart, Judgment of Kelgorath, it’s much rarer to catch either of the two vendors having the Path of Least Resistance in stock.

As such, in the event that the Path of Least Resistance is on sale, it might be worthwhile to pick up five of them and invest some hard-earned Deepsight Harmonizers to secure its crafting pattern before it disappears from rotations again.

Perks-wise, there’s a lot to like from the Path of Least Resistance in both PvE and PvP. High-level content veterans in Destiny 2 will likely have their eyes on the trace rifle for its ability to come with the combo of Voltshot and Shoot to Loot, which makes it a machine at generating blinding explosions and ionic traces.

For those looking for more readily available Legendary energy alternatives with Voltshot, the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 and Iterative Loop could be good options.

