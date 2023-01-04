One of the main draws in Destiny 2 is chasing down god rolls of new weapons when they’re added to the game, maximizing potential in both PvE and PvP activities.

Each season of Destiny 2 adds a slew of new guns via various activities, and Season of the Seraph is no different. There’s new weapons in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon and a whole set of new ones in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

These new weapons can be crafted once their blueprints are attained through leveling up Deepsight weapons, and one of the new guns worth players’ time is the Path of Least Resistance trace rifle.

Here’s the god rolls you need to craft for the new trace rifle added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Seraph.

Destiny 2 Path of Least Resistance god roll for PvE

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Range, +5 Stability, +5 Handling) Tree two: Tactical Battery (+5 Range, +5 Stability, +10 Reload Speed)

Especially useful in Arc 3.0 builds, Path of Least Resistance is a very useful Energy weapon for specific PvE activities. This laser beam of electric power will melt through low-level enemies, especially if equipped with the Minor Spec mod.

Perks-wise, Subsistence will keep you firing as you mow down enemies of humanity and you can combine it with Voltshot to reload after a kill and Jolt bulkier enemies like majors or bosses. Alternatively, Stats for All and One for All are a gnarly combination for firing into a crowd and hitting three or more enemies to increase handling, stability, reload, range, and damage all at the same time.

Destiny 2 Path of Least Resistance god roll for PvP

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Tree two: Projection Fuse (+10 Range)

Of all of the options for Energy weapons in Destiny 2, trace rifles might be one of the least sought-after for PvP. But the perk combination for Path of Least Resistance that’s available through crafting makes it a decently fun weapon to use in the Crucible.

By buffing the rifle’s range with both trees one and two, you can focus on accuracy and stability while holding down the trigger with Dynamic Sway Reduction, and Gutshot Straight’s awesome ability of increasing body shot damage while aiming down sights at the cost of target acquisition.