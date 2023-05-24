How to get and use Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2

With the addition of craftable weapons in The Witch Queen, Destiny 2 players got another avenue of making sure their weapons would roll the way they wanted to. Crafting a weapon lets guardians pick and choose its perks, provided they’ve waded through the RNG of red-border weapons first—though that pursuit will become a bit more generous thanks to Deepsight Harmonizers.

The addition of Deepsight Harmonizers allows players to force a weapon of their choice to have Deepsight as long as it meets specific criteria. This helps whittle down the RNG that comes with finding Patterns and red borders, though there’s only a finite amount of this resource each season.

Here’s how to get Deepsight Harmonizers, where to use them, and how many of them you can have per season.

Where to find Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2

As of Season of the Deep, players can only obtain six Deepsight Harmonizers over the course of a season. This rare currency is spread out over the season pass, with three of them available in the free track and another three exclusive to season pass users. Here are the levels in which you can get Deepsight Harmonizers in Season of the Deep:

Level 47 (paid)

Level 57 (free)

Level 62 (paid)

Level 77 (free)

Level 84 (paid)

Level 83 (free)

As of their introduction in season 21, Deepsight Harmonizers only drop from the season pass, and there are no alternative sources for them. “This will be the sole source of this currency for the initial rollout of the feature,” Bungie wrote in a blog post, potentially indicating changes are on the horizon after Season of the Deep. Once you have at least one Harmonizer, you can start giving red-borders to some of your weapons.

How to activate Deepsight using Deepsight Harmonizers

The first step to making a normal weapon into a red-border version is making sure you have both a Deepsight Harmonizer and a copy that’s compatible with the process. The process won’t work with weapons that previously came with Deepsight or older versions of a weapon (in the case of some reissued guns). You can’t activate Deepsight on a weapon if you have its Pattern unlocked or add multiple Deepsights to the same weapon, either.

Hovering over a weapon will tell you whether Deepsight activation is available for that copy of the weapon or not. Look for it in the miniature card, below the perks and origin trait. Likewise, if you can’t force Deepsight on that particular copy of a weapon, the game will say the feature is unavailable “for this weapon instance.”

Screenshot via Bungie

Once you’ve found a suitable weapon, inspect it and look for the empty Deepsight slot, located to the right of the weapon mods. In a red-border weapon, this slot is occupied by Deepsight Resonance. The goal of activating Deepsight is turning that empty slot into Resonance. This consumes one Deepsight Harmonizer (and an extra 15 Spoils of Conquest if you’re trying this on a raid weapon).

Screenshot via Bungie

Can you farm Deepsight Harmonizers? Is there a limit on them?

You can’t farm Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2, and players only have access to six per season. Bungie allows players to redeem earned rewards from previous seasons, though, so players could potentially risk stocking them up for later use.

In addition to the limit of six per season, players can only hold one Deepsight Harmonizer in their inventories, similar to Exotic Ciphers. This currency doesn’t stack, either.

