How to get Final Warning in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Lightfall finally released on Feb. 28. This latest expansion from Bungie brought an entirely new campaign, subclass, and countless new Exotic weapons and armor.

Perhaps most importantly, Lightfall introduced players to the Strand subclass for Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters. Along with the new subclass came Strand-specific weapons, such as the Final Warning sidearm. As with all Exotic weapons, the Final Warning has a unique characteristic that differentiates it from other similar pistols.

With this weapon, players can fire tracking bullets that deal massive damage. Considering how powerful the Final Warning can be, players can only pick up the sidearm one way. If you are looking to add this Strand weapon to your arsenal, this is what you need to do.

How to get the Final Warning in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Before players can venture after the Final Warning, they will first need to complete the Lightfall main questline. This expansion’s main story is an eight-mission campaign that can take players from five to eight hours to complete depending on the difficulty level.

After wrapping up Lightfall’s campaign, players will also need to unlock all fragments and aspects for the Strand subclass. Strand is a recently introduced subclass that all three classes can specialize in. Given the breadth of this skill tree, players will likely have to grind for some time in order to completely fill out this new subclass.

Once specializing into Strand, players will have access to the Exotic quest chain that eventually unlocks the Final Warning. The final part of this questline will be found at Pouka Pond, where the Final Warning will be given as the chain’s ultimate reward. The questline in total is a seven-mission series.

How to Complete The Final Strand

The Final Strand is the last quest in the Strand-specific quest chain where players eventually unlock the Final Warning. In order to reach this quest, players need to finish the main campaign, farm plenty of Stand Meditations, and finish all other Strand quests up to this point.

Once the quest is active, players will visit Nimbus at Strider’s Gate and search for the Strand-inoculated gadgets in the Veil Containment zone in Neomuna. Along the way, players will defeat Shadow Legion members and rescue the Veil Spectrometer from a Typhon IMperator.

Once these steps are complete, players will venture to Pouka Pond near the Hall of Heroes and will need to complete Osiris’ training regiment in under five minutes and 30 seconds. After this is done, players will pick up their long-awaited sidearm.

The Final Warning perks

The Final Warning has two perks that can help players master the weapon and upgrade the sidearm to its fullest potential. The perks can be seen below: