Bungie promised Season of the Seraph’s Exotic pulse rifle would bring “multiple catalysts,” and Revision Zero delivered. The Revision Zero Catalysts don’t really work like the catalysts you’d expect from regular Exotics, though—but that’s because Revision Zero is a craftable, highly customizable weapon.

Like The Witch Queen‘s Osteo Striga, Revision Zero is craftable, which allows players to tweak some of its parts to their choices. In addition to changing mag and stock, players can choose one perk by crafting and leveling the weapon, and the other choice is up to whichever catalyst you equip on Revision Zero.

Here are all Revision Zero catalysts in Destiny 2, what they do, and how to get them.

All Revision Zero Catalysts in Destiny 2

Frenzy Refit: adds Feeding Frenzy to Revision Zero. Description: “Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed substantially for a short time.”

adds Feeding Frenzy to Revision Zero. Pressurized Refit: adds Under Pressure to Revision Zero. Description: “Improved stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower.”

adds Under Pressure to Revision Zero. Outlaw Refit: adds Outlaw to Revision Zero. Description: “Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.”

adds Outlaw to Revision Zero. Four-Timer Refit: adds Fourth Time’s The Charm to Revision Zero. Description: “Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine.”

adds Fourth Time’s The Charm to Revision Zero.

How to get all Revision Zero Catalysts in Destiny 2

Revision Zero’s catalysts will drop as part of the secondary quest line called “Should You Choose to Accept It.” There are four missions—one for each catalyst—and they’ll become available as Season of the Seraph progresses.

Based on data from API data from light.gg, players can complete the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line by heading to different areas in the solar system. This seemingly relates to the balls or Hakke nodes available in some Lost Sectors. Players will also have to finish Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend, according to API info.

Frenzy Refit: Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part I quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 32 of More than a Weapon.

Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part I quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 32 of More than a Weapon. Pressurized Refit: Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part II quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 39 of More than a Weapon.

Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part II quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 39 of More than a Weapon. Outlaw Refit: Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part III quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 39 of More than a Weapon.

Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part III quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 39 of More than a Weapon. Four-Timer Refit: Drops at the end of the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part IV quest, available in the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. after completing step 53 of More than a Weapon.

To apply the catalysts, players will have to reshape Revision Zero, but it’s unclear what the requirements and costs will be.