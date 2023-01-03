How to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 2 quest in Destiny 2

Season of the Seraph’s week five gifted Destiny 2 players with another installment of the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line, which is required to improve the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle. This quest opens up after you’ve finished the fifth week of the More Than a Weapon quest line, the core story missions in Season of the Seraph.

Based on the previous mission, players will also earn an upgrade to the pulse rifle’s intrinsic, Hunter’s Trace, which will give it a stat bump. Following all the steps also unlocks the second Revision Zero Catalyst and opens up perk choices for the weapon. Here’s what you need to know to complete the mission.

Should You Choose to Accept It, Part Two quest guide

Should You Choose to Accept It, Part Two follows the same formula as its predecessor, one that will seemingly be the norm for the other two parts of the quest. Like the other quest, you’ll start off by redoing an old story mission from Season of the Seraph, then the game will ask you to go to a destination and defeat enemies—in this case, the Moon—and find a Dead Drop in a Lost Sector.

Once that’s done, you’ll need to run Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty and spot a Dead Exo in the mission, then reap an upgrade to Revision Zero’s intrinsic and another Catalyst at the end of the mission. This Dead Exo, in turn, is located in the room after you get the Operator buff for the first time, so don’t go rushing through the mission in that area.

Where to find the Diocles Annex in Destiny 2

Like in the first part of this quest line, the Diocles Annex will be available as a rerun of Operation: Diocles, accessible its own node in the H.E.L.M. You’ll have to redo the mission that launched early into the Seraph storyline, but it shouldn’t be too time-consuming—especially once you know what to look out for.

Once you’re done with the mission, head to the Moon for the next part of the quest.

Travel to the Moon to complete Patrols and kill enemies

This is another simple step in the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line. You’ll have to kill enough enemies and/or complete Patrols to advance this step—and, thankfully for players, the Moon offers a few quick ways of doing just that. For enemy kills, you can head into Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor, which throws hordes of angry Hive at guardians. If you’re looking to go the Patrol route, though, the Toland Patrols in Anchor of Light are fast and somewhat repeatable (at least before the game locks you out), so you can put a dent in the quest quickly. A Patrol is roughly 10 percent progress, while a kill is just one percent, so you can get a mix of both (or just mow down Hive in Altars of Sorrow) to get it done quickly.

Regardless of how you choose to finish this step, fly back to Sanctuary and take the left path to find the K1 Logistics Lost Sector, your next step in Should You Choose to Accept It, Part Two.

Locate the Dead Drop in the K1 Logistics Lost Sector (Archer’s Line)

To wrap up the quest, you’ll need to run through the K1 Logistics Lost Sector on Archer’s Line. Like other Lost Sectors, it’s marked on your map, though the entrance to it can be a bit tricky to find if you’re not familiar with it.

Once you’re inside the Lost Sector, there’s no need to look in every nook and cranny to find the Dead Drop. It’s located after the Lost Sector chest, so all you have to do is take down the boss and head out to find it.

Screengrab via Bungie

After all those steps, now it’s time to actually unlock the second Revision Zero Catalyst. To do that, though, you’ll need to run Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend and track down another Dead Exo.

Where to find the second Dead Exo in Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend

Another Revision Zero Catalyst means another Dead Exo to chase down and another clear of Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty. This Dead Exo is located in the Shrieker room just after you receive the Operator buff for the first time.

Once you have the Operator buff, you’ll have to shoot several panels with the buff to activate them. For the second panel, the mission will have you crawl through a vent and fire your weapon through the vent cover across the room. Do it, then turn around and look for this Dead Exo in an alcove to your right.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

After you’ve found the Dead Exo, all you have to do is complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend, and you’ll find an upgrade to Revision Zero’s intrinsic and another Catalyst for the weapon on the chest at the end of the mission.