How to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 1 mission in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph brought in the highly customizable Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle, which allows guardians to fine-tune the weapon to their preference—including four catalysts that grant it different perks.

Each catalyst for Revision Zero will be available as part of the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line, which requires players to communicate with one of the Hidden’s secret agents (and the Mission: Impossible theme is no coincidence). Here’s how you can complete this mission and obtain the first Revision Zero Catalyst, as well as its first intrinsic upgrade.

Should You Choose to Accept It, Part One guide in Destiny 2

This mission is relatively simple, though it can be time-consuming since it requires a clear of Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty and some attention. Here’s what you need to do to complete Should You Choose to Accept It, Part One.

How to find the Archimedes Annex

The Archimedes Annex is accessible through the H.E.L.M., which will have a node taking you to Operation: Archimedes. This is the same mission you did throughout the More Than a Weapon quest line, so you should be familiar with it. It’s also on the shorter side, so you can get it out of the way relatively quickly.

Once you’ve downloaded the cryptographic index from the Archimedes Annex, you’ll have to head to Europa and await further instructions. Set foot on the Jupiter moon for the next steps, which will require you to decrypt this secret cipher.

Head to Europa and decrypt the Passcode

To decrypt the passcode, you’ll need to complete Patrols and kill enemies in Europa. Since Europa is hardly known for its enemy density, though, you may need to run around before finishing this step. We recommend picking up a Patrol that requires you to kill enemies, then head to a Lost Sector matching that enemy type. Public events are also a solid choice: we finished our decryption halfway through a Spire Integration public event, as well as a patrol that involved killing Vex enemies.

After you’re done, it’s time to head to the Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge.

Locate the dead drop in Perdition and upload the Cipher

After you’ve stepped into Perdition, you’ll have to run the Lost Sector as normal until you reach the boss room. Once you’ve cleaned out the area, look to the left of the chest to spot a Häkke node. Upload the cipher into it and watch it self-destruct for another not-so-subtle reference to Mission: Impossible. Your next stop is the Seraph Station in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Where to find the weapon schematic in Operation: Seraph’s Shield and complete the mission on Legend

To wrap up both the first Revision Zero Catalyst and the first upgrade to Hunter’s Trace, you’ll have to clear Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend. If you find the weapon schematic throughout the mission, you’ll unlock it from the final chest. Completing the mission (even if you didn’t find the weapon schematic) will award you the Hunter’s Trace II upgrade.

Luckily for players, though, the first schematic isn’t too hard to find. It’s located in a Dead Exo (another throwback to Europa), which you’ll find inside the microwave room. Since you have to clear this area to advance, missing this Dead Exo and the weapon schematic is pretty hard, especially if you know what you’re looking for.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once you’ve obtained the weapon schematic, clear the mission to obtain the first Revision Zero Catalyst, which gives it Feeding Frenzy. You’ll also unlock the first Intrinsic upgrade, which opens up barrel options (we recommend Arrowhead Brake).