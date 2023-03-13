How to get a guaranteed red-border Deepsight chest in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2‘s Root of Nightmares raid isn’t as comms-heavy as some of its predecessors, but it does take a lesson from the two raids released before it: players can guarantee an extra copy of a Deepsight weapon every week just by heading to three specific areas spread out over the raid.

Finishing this secret extra objective will award a guaranteed red-border copy of a Root of Nightmares weapon, and players can do this once every week per account. This helps players make consistent progress towards Deepsight drops of those weapons, and more importantly, it also ensures you’ll at least get one shot at a weapon each week (instead of only getting armor pieces).

Here’s how you can activate a secret Deepsight chest in Root of Nightmares, as found by content creator Skarrow9. This secret objective is instanced, so you’ll have to shoot all three in a single run.

How to find the extra Deepsight chest in Root of Nightmares

Activating the extra Deepsight chest in Root of Nightmares is far easier than in King’s Fall or Vow of the Disciple. Instead of heading to multiple rooms or looking for multiple symbols, guardians only have to go to three rooms in the Lightfall raid.

Once you enter Root of Nightmares, take the ledge on the left as normal. Instead of making a right to drop down into the area with the Nezarec statue, look for a small floral area on the left side. This area will have three seeds that can be glowing light or dark, and they echo the mechanics of the raid.

The order (from left to right) indicates what nodes you’ll have to link once you’re in each room. In our example, players should connect the dark node in the first room, the light node in the second room, and the dark node in the final room. After each successful connection, a message will appear in chat, saying “your actions take root.”

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

To connect the nodes, just find the one you need to shoot, then shoot it to get a buff corresponding to its color. It will glow, pointing you to a specific part of the room where you’ll have to shoot another node, just like the mechanics in the rest of the raid. Here are all the rooms you should watch out for.

First room: right before the first encounter

Follow the path through the pyramid, which leads to the first encounter. You’ll spot a window/doorway with light shining through it. Instead of heading that way, look for a door on the wall to the right of the window and you’ll find a long stairway. Once you’re all the way down, you’ll spot the two nodes you need to connect.

Screengrab via Bungie

Second room: in the jumping puzzle after encounter two

After you’re done with the Scission encounter, you’ll have to take on a long jumping puzzle that requires you to use the Refuge mechanic. You’ll have to shoot a seed with one color, then take it to a seed with the opposite color to get a Refuge buff, which will prevent you from Nezarec’s insta-death mechanic.

As you’ll progress to the jumping puzzle, you’ll come up with an area with a small platform and a Dark seed. Continue the path and you’ll spot another Light seed, as well as a long gap leading to a chest (and with a small army of Cabal on top of it).

Screengrab via Bungie | Remix via Pedro Peres

Instead of going right, however, look for an isolated part of the Pyramid on the left, with a visible doorway. Grab the Refuge buff before going in, then head inside and connect the nodes to activate the second Deepsight node.

Third room: immediately before the Nezarec fight

As you’re traversing the colorful roots and making your way to the Nezarec area, look below you and to the right to spot another pathway on the root itself. Drop down, then jump on the nearby debris until you’re close to the wall. Look up to spot an opening in the ceiling, which leads to the final Deepsight room.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Once you’re inside, shoot the one you need and look above you to spot a ledge, which houses the area you need to go to connect the last node. If you’ve shot all of them correctly, you should see a message that says “a great harvest awaits.” Once you’ve beaten Nezarec, the game will spawn an extra chest, granting you a guaranteed Deepsight copy of a Root of Nightmares weapon.