How to complete the Strider quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Lightfall‘s post-campaign missions in Destiny 2 sprinkle in some of the world-building that failed to make an appearance throughout the campaign. Neomuna archivist Quinn Laghari introduces you to a series of Cloud Striders who had their memorials defaced, and you’ll have to rebuild all of them, with the last being Strider.

The Cloud Strider quests work similarly to the Investigation Board quests in The Witch Queen, with each being a prerequisite for the next. This means you must wrap up previous side quests—including Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay—before you can start Strider since you continue investigating the mysterious Occlusion that appeared in the Neomuna system.

Strider is arguably the most annoying of the Cloud Strider side quests, but it’s not particularly troublesome barring a time-gate. Once you finish this mission, you’ll finally unlock the Winterbite Exotic glaive and get a minor lore tie-in to an entity that appeared hidden deep in the lore of Spire of the Watcher, which also pointed players to Neptune. Here’s how you can complete Strider in Destiny 2.

All Strider quest steps and how to complete them in Lightfall

Spend keys on a Terminal Overload Key Chest in each of the three different areas of Neomuna

The first (and only major) hurdle you’ll find when completing the Strider quest is that it requires you to spend Terminal Overload Keys in each of the three zones in Neomuna. Terminal Overload rotates daily and offers a different weapon per location, so the Strider quest will take at least two more resets from the moment you pick it up. You have a guaranteed Terminal Overload Key from Nimbus’ daily bounty, so the real obstacle is waiting for the activity to rotate to all three spots.

Terminal Overload can drop the Synchronic Roulette SMG from Límíng Harbor, Ahimsa Park brings the Basso Ostinato shotgun, and the Circular Logic LMG if you complete the activity in Zephyr Concourse. You’ll need to loot the extra chest at each Terminal Overload activity at least once, so odds are you’ll get some rolls out of those weapons as you’re at it.

After you’ve finished Terminal Overload in the three destinations and used a key to open a chest in each of them, you’ll advance the quest to another step, which takes you to Ahimsa Park.

Find location data and get a data cipher, then repair Strider’s memorial

This two-pronged step requires you to kill Shadow Legion Cabal to obtain location data and loot the chest at the end of the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in Ahimsa Park. The Lost Sector itself is also sprawling with Shadow Cabal, so you can start there and kill two birds with one stone.

You’ll find the data cipher at the end of the Lost Sector, and if you’re not done with the first part of the objective by the time you’ve looted it, head back to Ahimsa Park and wrap up any Shadow Legion enemies you may find in the area. If Terminal Overload is also on Ahimsa Park that day, you can do the activity since it puts you up against hordes of Shadow Cabal in stage one.

Clear both objectives and visit Quinn in the Hall of Heroes to repair Strider’s memorial. That’s not the end of the quest, though: you’ll also have to take down some Vex enemies before you can claim a Winterbite of your own.

Destroy the Hydras and shut down the confluxes at Maya’s Retreat

Head to Maya’s Retreat, the area on the far east of Neomuna from Límíng Harbor. If you’re seeing rocks, you’re in the right place. Keep the quest active so you know the exact way to Maya’s Retreat. If you’re looking for some visual help, it’s the area with the Hydra and Minotaur shield mechanics in the Lightfall campaign, and also where you start the Hypernet Current Strike.

After you’ve shut down the confluxes, you’ll return to Quinn once more and grab the Winterbite Exotic glaive, which she pulled from the archives. The text at the end of the mission also hints at what that Occlusion really is: the AI called Soteria, which was found in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. The AI was divided in the dungeon, with one part being shipped off to a different location and another remaining hidden in the Hierarchy of Needs bow to survive (giving the Exotic its name).