Lightfall’s post-campaign missions deliver plenty of lore and exposition on the world, advancing the incipient story from the (widely bashed) campaign. After you’ve wrapped up your fight with Calus, you’ll get a major cliffhanger in the story. Lightfall fills that gap by introducing you to the Hall of Heroes, which honors the fallen Cloud Striders and will be your go-to location when upgrading Strand.

The Hall of Heroes missions will require you to repair the memorials in honor of different Cloud Striders, which were destroyed by the Vex. This endeavor kicks off with Stargazer, leading you on an eponymous quest that will take you to different spots in Neomuna. Here’s what you need to do to wrap up the Stargazer quest and continue saving the Cloud Striders’ memorials.

Stargazer quest guide: How to complete the Stargazer quest in Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion

Loot the Terminal Overload chest

The first step asks you to loot a Terminal Overload chest, which is Neomuna’s public activity. It’s similar to Shadowkeep‘s Altars of Sorrow or Forsaken‘s Blind Well, but with a few different steps. Terminal Overload rotates its location every day, so you’ll need to be on the lookout for it. If you’ve reached enough reputation with Nimbus, the Cloud Strider will unlock a landing zone that always takes you to the Terminal Overload zone that day. The venue for the activity rotates at the daily reset.

Related: How to complete Terminal Overload in Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Terminal Overload asks players to take on three stages of enemies, with the first two comprised of simple objectives. The final stage sends a secondary boss, then spawns a major boss that players must square off against. Once you’ve cleared the activity, two chests will spawn. One is available without any extra resources, while the other requires a Terminal Overload Key to open. Loot the first chest for now, then advance to the next step.

Defeat the Vex Hydra in Esi Terminal

To get to Esi Terminal, you’ll need to enter Zephyr Concourse and take the path on the right if you entered from Striders’ Gate. The entrance to Esi Terminal is in the west part of the area. Head through the doorway, then follow it until you come out on the other side. The Hydra should be on your right, but keep your eyes on the HUD to find it more quickly.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

After you’ve taken down the Hydra, you’ll need to go back to chasing Terminal Overload resources for the next step.

How to Get a Terminal Overload Key

The Stargazer quest will ask you to obtain a Terminal Overload Key, which drops randomly from activities in Neomuna. Public events, patrols, and even Terminal Overload can drop those. If your reputation with Nimbus is high enough, you’ll also unlock a daily Terminal Overload bounty, which grants you one key every day.

Use a key to open a Terminal Overload chest

After you’ve found your key, it’s time to head back into Terminal Overload. Complete the activity again, and this time, loot both chests once you’re done, which will spend your key and give you some extra drops. Nimbus has a reputation upgrade that guarantees a weapon drop from the second chest, so if you have it, it’s a solid way to farm for whatever weapon is the reward for that day.

Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair Stargazer’s memorial

Once you’re done with the mission, you’ll need to return to the Hall of Heroes to restore Stargazer’s memorial to its former glory… and you’ll get a hint about your next quest at the end. The memorial points to Maelstrom, another former Cloud Strider whose tribute was destroyed.