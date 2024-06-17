How to complete Convalescence Budding in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape introduces our first heavy trace rifle in the Microcosm, but unlocking the new Exotic takes time and teamwork. The final quest step before unlocking the weapon is Convalescence: Budding and you won’t want to go it alone.

Here’s how to complete the Convalescence: Budding quest in Destiny 2 and unlock Microcosm.

Completing the Convalescence Budding quest in Destiny 2, a guide

You need to finish all three campaign missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the Pale Heart destination screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Convalescence: Budding is the final quest in the Microcosm Exotic line and requires you to complete three campaign missions in Cooperative Focus mode. You can launch these missions from the Pale Heart Destinations tab at the bottom of the screen under the Transgression.

It says these missions are set at a Light level of 2,005, but I found enemies in the mission to be about on par with enemies in the Legendary campaign. Unlike previous Convalescence quests like Greenery and Rootbound, you won’t be able to solo these.

These replayed campaign quests now feature a new set of mechanics that require at least one teammate. If you don’t have a clan mate or friend to help, head into Fireteam Finder and look for another player or two to help.

The new Cooperative Focus mechanics include:

Scourge Berserkers : Those familiar with the Scourge of the Past raid will remember the Fallen Berserkers, which are invulnerable to damage until their shield is broken. To break their shields, head within melee range and the boss will send out a wave of slowing energy. Two red glowing markers appear on the front and back of the Berserker. If shot simultaneously, the shield will be broken and you’ll be able to damage the boss.

: Those familiar with the Scourge of the Past raid will remember the Fallen Berserkers, which are invulnerable to damage until their shield is broken. To break their shields, head within melee range and the boss will send out a wave of slowing energy. Two red glowing markers appear on the front and back of the Berserker. If shot simultaneously, the shield will be broken and you’ll be able to damage the boss. Glyphtouched buff : Similar to the Dual Destiny Exotic mission, you’ll need to work with a fireteam member to shoot Cruxes of Darkness with the correct symbols. One player will see a symbol and call it out to the fireteam; the other will need to shoot the corresponding crux.

: Similar to the Dual Destiny Exotic mission, you’ll need to work with a fireteam member to shoot Cruxes of Darkness with the correct symbols. One player will see a symbol and call it out to the fireteam; the other will need to shoot the corresponding crux. Fractured by the Witness: This is a debuff placed upon a fireteam member that will build up over time and kill them once it reaches 10 stacks. This must be transferred to another fireteam member after seven stacks are reached to reset the timer. This debuff must be carried throughout the entire mission.

Once you complete the Ascent, Dissent, and Iconoclasm missions in Cooperative Focus mode, head to Micah-10’s Conduit in the Lost City and you’ll complete this Destiny 2 mission and pick up Microcosm.

